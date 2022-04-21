Best iPhone 11 screen protectors iMore 2022

Protect that gorgeous iPhone 11 with the best iPhone 11 screen protector. It's a must if you don't want your screen scratched up or possibly cracked. Note that both the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 have the same screen dimensions: 5.94-inches-by-2.98-inches. So, the a screen protector made for the iPhone XR will fit your iPhone 11 too. Here are some of the best iPhone 11 screen protectors you can buy.

How do you choose the best iPhone 11 screen protector?

Applying a screen protector the moment you remove the protective film it ships with is the best way to avoid fingerprints, dust, and damage to your iPhone 11. If you've already started using your new iPhone and you want to add a screen protector, or you need to replace a damaged one, just be sure to clean your screen well before applying.

Most people just want a simple glass screen protector without spending a lot of money. If that's the case, go for the TETHYS Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11. You get the most bang for your buck, with a frame to assist your installation and three screen protectors in the package. The glass is hydrophobic and oleophobic to resist prints and smudges. This screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection, unlike some that leave several millimeters exposed around the edges.

If you need that privacy screen, go for the JETech Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 11. These screen protectors are like the tinted car windows of the iPhone world. You can still see your phone, but the person sitting next to you cannot. You get two, so you can share with a friend or have a spare if you need it.

For all-over protection, be sure to get a case as well. We've rounded up the best iPhone 11 cases for you so you can make the best selection. As mentioned above, the best iPhone XR screen protectors will also fit your iPhone 11.