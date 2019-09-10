Planning to get a new iPhone on release day? Don't wait until you have it to buy a screen protector. Pick up one of these to cover your new iPhone from day one.
- Best overall: IRSHE Screen Protector
- Privacy, please: LEADSTAR Privacy Screen Protector
- Totally clear: IRSHE Transparent Screen Protector
- Camera protection: FilmHoo Camera Lens Protector
- All in one: Temdan Waterproof iPhone Case
Best overall: IRSHE Screen ProtectorStaff Favorite
This 9H hardness glass screen protector will prevent scratches on that beautiful screen. A black frame around the edge makes installation easier.
Privacy, please: LEADSTAR Privacy Screen Protector
If you don't want randos looking over your shoulder and onto your screen, you'll want to pick up this two-pack of privacy screen protectors from LEADSTAR.
Totally clear: IRSHE Transparent Screen Protector
This second offering from IRSHE does not have the black frame that helps with placement. Rather, it's designed to leave room for the more heavy-duty cases that have a wider lip.
Camera protection: FilmHoo Camera Lens Protector
Protect those fancy camera lenses on the back of your new iPhone 11. FilmHoo Camera Lens Protector won't affect the camera's flash or resolution.
All in one: Temdan Waterproof iPhone Case
If you want more than just a glass screen protector on the front of your phone, this tank is a waterproof case and screen protector in one.
Which one should you choose?
Personally, I'd choose the IRSHE Screen Protector with the black edges. You won't see the black edges once the screen protector is installed because they melt into the bezel. But the "frame" does make installation easier. Since it's a two-pack, you have a spare in case you mess up installation or if you need to get a new phone or repair over the life of your new iPhone. Or you can just give one to a friend.
If you need that privacy screen, go for the LEADSTAR Privacy Screen Protector. This is like the tinted car windows of the iPhone world. You can still see your phone, but the person sitting next to you cannot. Again, you get two, so you have that spare if you need it.
