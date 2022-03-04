Best iPhone 12 battery cases iMore 2022

The iPhone 12 boasts an impressive battery life of about eight hours, but if you're traveling, camping, or doing overtime at work, you may need to increase that battery life to get through those really long days. For that, a battery case is a super convenient way to squeeze more juice out of your iPhone. Here you'll find the best iPhone 12 battery cases to keep that iPhone going when you don't have time to stop and charge it.

Smart wireless charging : Battery Case for iPhone 12 Staff Pick Alpatronix is the cream of the crop when it comes to iPhone battery cases because of one crucial fact - it supports wireless charging. While many battery cases require wired charging, the Alpatronix will allow your phone to charge with any Qi wireless charger while it's still in the case. Once the iPhone is fully charged, this smart battery case will then charge up its own internal battery using the same wireless charger. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Walmart Removable battery pack : mophie Juice Pack Connect Compact Love the idea of a charging case but can't abide the extra bulk? Try the new mophie juice pack connect for an extra 70% of battery life. This removable battery pack uses a small anchor to attach to any phone case, so you can snap it on when you need the juice and take it off when the iPhone is charged. That's some clever tech, but it comes at a price. $80 at Zagg

$43 at Amazon Kickstand included : Zttopo Battery Case The Zttopo case is a nice twofer deal; it includes a built-in kickstand so you can prop up your case for easy hands-free viewing. Note that Apple CarPlay will not be supported while your iPhone is in this case. $30 at Amazon All the pretty colors : MaxBear Battery Case Unlike the usual black and gray colorways offered by most battery cases, MaxBear provides several color options in pleasing tones like Rose Gold and Gray Blue. It also features an extra-large 7,000mAh battery. $36 at Amazon 180% increase : JERSS Battery Case Another case with a big 7,000mAh battery, the SNSOU can add an astonishing 180% battery life to your iPhone. It also promises heavy-duty drop protection and headphone compatibility. $30 at Amazon Seamless compatibility : NEWDERY Battery Case One of few battery cases that supports wireless charging, the NEWDERY can be used with any Qi Wireless charging device to charge the iPhone and the case simultaneously. This case offers seamless compatibility with wired headphones, Apple CarPlay, and all Bluetooth devices as well. $34 at Amazon

Never run out of juice

There you have it - the best iPhone 12 battery cases to keep you in the juice even on those extra-long busy days. We prefer the Alpatronix for its high quality and smart compatibility with wireless charging technology. The certified lightning chip inside also ensures total compatibility with all accessories and Apple technologies.

For budget-conscious shoppers, the NEWDERY Battery Case also offers a lot of the same benefits at a lower price. Although this brand is not as well-known and trusted as Alpatronix, they offer a good battery case that supports wireless charging. After considering each option carefully, we're sure one of these battery cases will be the perfect fit to meet your needs.