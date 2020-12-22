Best iPhone 12 Battery Cases iMore 2020
The iPhone 12 boasts an impressive battery life of about eight hours, but if you're traveling, camping, or doing overtime at work, you may need to increase that battery life to get through those really long days. For that, a battery case is a super convenient way to squeeze more juice out of your iPhone. Here you'll find the best iPhone 12 battery cases to keep that iPhone going when you don't have time to stop and charge it.
- Smart wireless charging: Alpatronix Battery Case
- Removable battery pack: mophie juice pack connect
- Hefty and protective: ZEROLEMON Battery Case
- Slim design: Allezru Battery Case
- Kickstand included: Zttopo Battery Case
- All the pretty colors: MaxBear Battery Case
- 180% increase: SNSOU Battery Case
- Seamless compatibility: NEWDERY Battery Case
Smart wireless charging: Alpatronix Battery CaseStaff Pick
Alpatronix is the cream of the crop when it comes to iPhone battery cases because of one very important fact - it supports wireless charging. While many battery cases require wired charging, the Alpatronix will allow your phone to charge with any Qi wireless charger while it's still in the case. Once the iPhone is fully charged, this smart battery case will then charge up its own internal battery using the same wireless charger.
Removable battery pack: mophie juice pack connect
Love the idea of a charging case but can't abide the extra bulk? Try the new mophie juice pack connect for an extra 70% of battery life. This removable battery pack uses a small anchor to attach to any phone case, so you can snap it on when you need the juice and take it off when the iPhone is charged. That's some clever tech, but it comes at a price.
Hefty and protective: ZEROLEMON Battery Case
Here's another battery case that supports wireless charging, although it's a little heftier than the Alpatronix. The ZEROLEMON Battery Case is designed to provide heavy-duty drop protection alongside an increase in battery life of 120%!
Slim design: Allezru Battery Case
Most battery cases are bulky by necessity; you have to fit that battery in there somewhere! The Allezru case is surprisingly slim for a battery case, however. It also comes in three understated colorways.
Kickstand included: Zttopo Battery Case
The Zttopo case is a nice twofer deal; it includes a built-in kickstand so you can prop up your case for easy hands-free viewing. Note that Apple CarPlay will not be supported while your iPhone is in this case.
All the pretty colors: MaxBear Battery Case
Unlike the usual black and gray colorways offered by most battery cases, MaxBear provides several color options in pleasing tones like Rose Gold and Gray Blue. It also features an extra-large 7,000mAh battery.
180% increase: SNSOU Battery Case
Another case with a big 7,000mAh battery, the SNSOU can add an astonishing 180% battery life to your iPhone. It also promises heavy-duty drop protection and headphone compatibility.
Seamless compatibility: NEWDERY Battery Case
One of few battery cases that supports wireless charging, the NEWDERY can be used with any Qi Wireless charging device to charge the iPhone and the case simultaneously. This case offers seamless compatibility with wired headphones, Apple CarPlay, and all Bluetooth devices as well.
Never run out of juice
There you have it - the best iPhone 12 battery cases to keep you in the juice even on those extra-long busy days. We prefer the Alpatronix for its high quality and smart compatibility with wireless charging technology. The certified lightning chip inside also ensures total compatibility with all accessories and Apple technologies.
For budget-conscious shoppers, the NEWDERY Battery Case also offers a lot of the same benefits at a lower price. Although this brand is not as well-known and trusted as Alpatronix, they offer a good battery case that supports wireless charging. After considering each option carefully, we're sure one of these battery cases will be the perfect fit to meet your needs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't add bulk to that iPhone 12 Pro Max: Ultra-thin cases
Don't cover up the sleek beauty of that big iPhone 12 Pro Max. Keep it slim and trim with one of these ultra-thin iPhone cases.
Rugged cases to keep your iPhone 12 safe and sound
An iPhone 12 is a terrible thing to scratch, dent, or break. Keep it safe no matter what you put it through with a rough and rugged case.
10 affordable gifts for Apple fans that you can still get before Christmas
Need a gift for that Apple fan in your life but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars? This is the list for you.