Best iPhone 12 cases iMore 2022

The iPhone 12 sets itself apart from its predecessors with a brand new design, MagSafe charging mechanism, and many sweet new colors (hello Purple!) Protect that beauty with a case. Here are some of the best iPhone 12 cases that you can buy.

Our iPhone 12 case recommendations

The addition of MagSafe to the iPhone 12 definitely shook things up a bit. While all of the cases are great, most people will want to take a look at the Apple Silicone Case or Apple Clear Case with MagSafe. It couldn't be simpler to attach to your iPhone, just popping on and staying securely in place thanks to the magnets in the back of the phone.

If you're looking for something a bit more heavy-duty, the OtterBox Symmetry is a good choice. It's thin but protective, tripling military drop-test standards. It's got microbial protection built right in. It is MagSafe compatible as well.

Check out our guide to MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases if you want even more options for Apple's convenient charger. Keep in mind that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are the same size, so cases made for one are compatible with the other. Don't forget the iPhone 12 screen protector and keep that screen pristine.