The iPhone 12 sets itself apart from its predecessors with a brand new design, MagSafe charging mechanism, and many sweet new colors (hello Purple!) Protect that beauty with a case. Here are some of the best iPhone 12 cases that you can buy.
- The official choice: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
- The clear choice: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
- Leave the wallet at home: Snakehive iPhone Wallet Case
- Slim and artsy: OtterBox Figura Series
- Good for the planet: Lifeproof WĀKE
- Patina leather: Nomad Rugged Folio
- Silicone alternative: ESR Cloud Series Case
- Rugged rubber: OtterBox Symmetry
- Pop art: CASETiFY Collage
- Colorful and clean: BodyGuardz Harmony
- Price and quality: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Case
- Totally grippable: Speck Presidio Perfect - with Grips
The official choice: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Favorite
This year, Apple's cases for the iPhone 12 lineup come with MagSafe support, meaning they not only support the new magnetic accessories for the iPhone 12, like the wallet attachment and MagSafe charger, but they also just slide and snap onto your iPhone.
The clear choice: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
Also equipped with MagSafe, this clear case offers solid protection while letting you see the beautiful color of your iPhone 12. This case works perfectly with Apple's new set of MagSafe accessories like the charger or wallet.
Leave the wallet at home: Snakehive iPhone Wallet Case
This folio-style wallet case is made of European Nubuck leather for a soft, suede-like finish. Carry up to three cards plus cash in this handy case, so you can leave your wallet at home.
Slim and artsy: OtterBox Figura Series
The OtterBox Figura Series case has the expected OtterBox protection in a slim form factor, so it won't add a lot of bulk to your iPhone 12. It's smooth and yet grippy. The stunning painterly design comes in four different colorways.
Good for the planet: Lifeproof WĀKEMade from Recycled Materials
The eco-friendly Lifeproof WĀKE is made from salvaged fishing gear — about 85% ocean-based plastic. The unique textured wave pattern on the back is an eye-catching design, and the case is drop tested up to 2 meters. Every purchase of a WĀKE case donates a dollar to water-conscious, nonprofit partners.
Patina leather: Nomad Rugged Folio
I love Nomad's cases. The leather becomes a living design that changes over time as you use it. This folio features a three-card and cash slot on the inside front. It's lined with soft thick felting for added protection.
Silicone alternative: ESR Cloud Series Case
ESR has a sleek new slim case for the iPhone 12 that will catch your eye if you're a silicone case fan. This one has a similar look to Apple's silicone case, but it costs a lot less.
Rugged rubber: OtterBox Symmetry
If you're the type of person that tends to drop your iPhone a lot, this thin-but-rugged case is perfect for you. Your iPhone slips right into it like a silicon case, but it has military-grade drop protection to keep your iPhone safe. Add MagSafe compatibility and microbial protection, and you've got a winner of a case.
Pop art: CASETiFY Collage
Listen, if you're going to hide that beautiful iPhone under a case anyway, why not make it something wild and fun? This 80s-style collage art case makes a statement that lets everyone know you just wanna have fun, but there are unlimited designs (and customized options) for different tastes.
Colorful and clean: BodyGuardz Harmony
The BodyGuardz Harmony doesn't just look cool with its gorgeous ombre design—it also protects the iPhone 12 from drops and bacteria. Shock-absorbing corners and a raised bumper give it a 10-foot drop rating, and BodyGuardz claims that its Ultra-Fresh antimicrobial protection reduces 99% of bacteria growth.
Price and quality: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Case
Spigen is known for its quality products at reasonable prices. Keep your gorgeous new iPhone 12 on full display in a clear case with a hard PC back and soft TPU bumper. Choose this crystal clear case or one with a colorful bumper to match your iPhone.
Totally grippable: Speck Presidio Perfect - with Grips
The case's dual-layer perimeter provides 8-foot drop protection. No-slip grips help prevent drops. Microban antimicrobial protection reduces bacteria on the case's surface by 99%.
Thin protection: Caudabe Sheath
Made from ShockLite, a soft and flexible polymer for shock absorption, it's drop-tested to 6.6 feet. Caudabe cases are thin but protective and come in several colors. You can choose a MagSafe-compatible option or one that's not.
Fashionable: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 case
Velvet Caviar makes gorgeous cases in lots of fashion-forward designs, many of which sparkle with holographic accents. Despite its cute looks, this case is actually heavy-duty and protective with Firm Flex technology. You can buy a matching ring grip for selfies, too.
The no-case case: totallee Clear iPhone 12 Case
If you don't really want a case at all but feel you need just a little something for protection, totallee is one to consider. This is the ultimate no-case case. It's about as thick as a fingernail.
Flowers for less: CYRILL iPhone 12 case
CYRILL's pretty flowers adorn a soft, protective, slim case. The case's back is a hard PC, while the bumper is a soft TPU for ease of putting on and taking off. It's a basic case, elevated.
Natural good looks: Mous Limitless 4.0 iPhone 12 case - various styles
Your case doesn't have to be ultra-thick to be protective. Mous cases offer superior drop protection and a slimmer profile. The cases are made with various natural materials, such as the bamboo shown here, and they are gorgeous.
Multitask: Smartish iPhone 12 Crossbody Case
No need to bring a purse. Take your iPhone 12 on the go with this crossbody faux leather case that comes in several color options. The removable strap has lip balm loops, and the attached wallet holds three cards plus cash.
Our iPhone 12 case recommendations
The addition of MagSafe to the iPhone 12 definitely shook things up a bit. While all of the cases are great, most people will want to take a look at the Apple Silicone Case or Apple Clear Case with MagSafe. It couldn't be simpler to attach to your iPhone, just popping on and staying securely in place thanks to the magnets in the back of the phone.
If you're looking for something a bit more heavy-duty, the OtterBox Symmetry is a good choice. It's thin but protective, tripling military drop-test standards. It's got microbial protection built right in. It is MagSafe compatible as well.
Check out our guide to MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases if you want even more options for Apple's convenient charger. Keep in mind that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are the same size, so cases made for one are compatible with the other. Don't forget the iPhone 12 screen protector and keep that screen pristine.
