Best iPhone 12 Cases for Runners iMore 2021
The iPhone has become a necessary accessory when out on a run, providing maps, music, and even guidance in the form of coaching apps. The best way to carry an iPhone during a run, however, is totally up to you. We've compiled this list of the best iPhone 12 cases for runners, as well as some other handy iPhone running accessories such as belts and pouches, to keep your pace while keep your tech secure.
- The classic armband: Armpocket X Phone Armband
- Best value: RevereSport Universal Running Armband
- Hand holding: adidas Sport Grip Case
- Incognito approach: FlipBelt
- Aerodynamics approved: Tikaton Running Vest
- Best for rough terrain: OtterBox Defender Series
- Simple and efficient: Running Buddy Magnetic Pouch
- Most versatile: Rokform Crystal Case
The classic armband: Armpocket X Phone ArmbandStaff Pick
Although there a lot of ways to keep your iPhone safe during a run, my favorite is still the classic armband case. The Armpocket is made of soft, breathable bamboo fiber that won't feel hot or sweaty on your arm, and it leaves the screen accessible through a thin transparent layer on the front.
Best value: RevereSport Universal Running Armband
Like the Armpocket, the RevereSport is also an armband approach, but with a simpler design and a lower price point. This one allows you to turn the iPhone into a horizontal position for easier viewing while it's in the case. Although this one doesn't offer quite as much protection as some running cases, it is a lightweight, easy solution.
Hand holding: adidas Sport Grip Case
If you like to keep your iPhone 12 in-hand and accessible during a run, the adidas Sport Grip is the perfect solution. A collapsible strap on the back works as a hand grip so your iPhone won't fall out of your hand. Even if it does, the tough TPU case has rubberized edges that will protect the phone from hard drops and falls.
Incognito approach: FlipBelt
Safety is key on an outdoor run, so keeping your iPhone 12 out of sight is not a bad idea. The FlipBelt has a discreet pocket to tuck your phone into, as well as a place to keep keys and cards so the hands stay free during your run. This running belt fits snugly around your waist, comfortable and out of sight.
Aerodynamics approved: Tikaton Running Vest
Serious runners know that balance is vital to a successful long-distance run. Keeping an iPhone in your hand or tucked into a pocket can throw off your pace, so try keeping it tucked into a running vest to stay balanced. The Tikaton is a vented, lightweight vest with pockets for your iPhone, keys, cars, and even some extra space for energy gels or bars.
Best for rough terrain: OtterBox Defender Series
If you're running through rough trails and heavy terrain, only an OtterBox will do. This is one of the toughest cases there is, and it comes with a holster clip so it can be easily attached to your belt or waistband. The holster section can be removed when you're not running.
Simple and efficient: Running Buddy Magnetic Pouch
An alternative to the running belt, the Running Buddy is a compact pouch that uses magnets to attach to any belt, waistband, or strap. It's just large enough to securely hold an iPhone, keys, and a few cards.
Most versatile: Rokform Crystal Case
Rokform offers a range of unique sports cases that implement a system of magnets and locking mechanisms to attach to accessories. This system can be used to attach the iPhone to a belt clip, treadmill, or even a bicycle. It's the most versatile case we've seen that will suit running alongside many other sports.
Ready to Run
Anyone with a healthy love for running will need an iPhone 12 case for runners to protect that pristine smartphone. I prefer the classic armband to keep the iPhone safe and accessible on my arm while I run. The Armpocket is made of a soft breathable fabric that doesn't feel hot or heavy against the skin.
A more serious runner than me, however, might need something more aerodynamic like the Tikaton Running Vest that holds the phone in the center of the body for better balance. The iPhone pocket on this vest flips down for easy access to your iPhone touchscreen. This is only one of many innovative options to help you run safely with your iPhone 12.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your iPhone 12's screen safe with these great screen protectors
Outside of a case, one of the best accessories to defend your iPhone 12 from scuffs and dings is a trusty screen protector.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. With that, comes many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.
Get more out of your aircraft with these must-have drone accessories
You'll get more out of your drone with a few accessories. Whether you're looking for a landing pad, bag for your aircraft, or tools, we have the rundown on this year's best drone accessories.