Best iPhone 12 Cases for Runners iMore 2021

The iPhone has become a necessary accessory when out on a run, providing maps, music, and even guidance in the form of coaching apps. The best way to carry an iPhone during a run, however, is totally up to you. We've compiled this list of the best iPhone 12 cases for runners, as well as some other handy iPhone running accessories such as belts and pouches, to keep your pace while keep your tech secure.

Ready to Run

Anyone with a healthy love for running will need an iPhone 12 case for runners to protect that pristine smartphone. I prefer the classic armband to keep the iPhone safe and accessible on my arm while I run. The Armpocket is made of a soft breathable fabric that doesn't feel hot or heavy against the skin.

A more serious runner than me, however, might need something more aerodynamic like the Tikaton Running Vest that holds the phone in the center of the body for better balance. The iPhone pocket on this vest flips down for easy access to your iPhone touchscreen. This is only one of many innovative options to help you run safely with your iPhone 12.