Best iPhone 12 Cases iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 is official, complete with a brand new design, MagSafe charging mechanism, and many sweet new colors. But with a new iPhone comes new iPhone cases! Here are some of the best iPhone 12 cases that you can take a look at and order right now.

Our recommendations

The addition of MagSafe to the iPhone 12 shakes things up a bit this year. While all of the cases are great, most people should probably look at the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe. It couldn't be simpler to attach to your iPhone, just popping on and staying securely in place thanks to the magnets in the back of the phone.

If you're looking for something slightly different in a case, but no less protective, the Incipio Grip is built to keep your iPhone in your hand, and protect it from drops when it can't. Its interesting exterior grip system gives it a unique look among iPhone cases, and it's available both in solid colors and in clear models.