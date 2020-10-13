Best iPhone 12 Cases iMore 2020
The iPhone 12 is official, complete with a brand new design, MagSafe charging mechanism, and many sweet new colors. But with a new iPhone comes new iPhone cases! Here are some of the best iPhone 12 cases that you can take a look at and order right now.
- The official choice: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
- The clear choice: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
- Hold on to your phone: Incipio Grip for iPhone 12
- Quick card access: Incipio Stashback
- Get a grip: Grip2ü BOOST
- Your mobile wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
The official choice: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff favorite
This year, Apple's cases for the iPhone 12 lineup come with MagSafe support, meaning they not only support the new magnetic accessories for the iPhone 12, like the wallet attachment and MagSafe charger, but they also just slide and snap onto your iPhone.
The clear choice: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
Also equipped with MagSafe, this clear case offers solid protection while letting you see the beautiful color of your iPhone 12. Works perfectly with Apple's new set of MagSafe accessories like the charger or wallet.
Hold on to your phone: Incipio Grip for iPhone 12
The Incipio Grip makes use of what the company calls "multidirectional grip enhancers," little soft-grip protrusions on the sides of the case that helps keep your iPhone where's is supposed to be: in your hand. The grip enhancers keep your iPhone from sliding out of your hand without disrupting your ability to pocket your device.
Quick card access: Incipio Stashback
The Incipio Stashback case lets you keep up to three physical payment cards handy, sitting just behind your iPhone in a small storage compartment. The case also offers excellent protection to the sides and back of your iPhone 12 in case of drops.
Get a grip: Grip2ü BOOST
Take selfies, watch videos, no problem. The BOOST has a stretchy grip and a built-in kickstand. Even with those extra, wireless charging still works because of the clever integration. You can switch up your grip bands for different looks.
Your mobile wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
Mujjo is well known for its wallet cases for iPhone, and the company is ready for iPhone 12. The pouch on the back has room for a couple of cards, though the case will maintain a slim profile.
Our recommendations
The addition of MagSafe to the iPhone 12 shakes things up a bit this year. While all of the cases are great, most people should probably look at the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe. It couldn't be simpler to attach to your iPhone, just popping on and staying securely in place thanks to the magnets in the back of the phone.
If you're looking for something slightly different in a case, but no less protective, the Incipio Grip is built to keep your iPhone in your hand, and protect it from drops when it can't. Its interesting exterior grip system gives it a unique look among iPhone cases, and it's available both in solid colors and in clear models.
