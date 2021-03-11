Best iPhone 12 Clear Cases iMore 2021

The iPhone 12 breaks away from the rounded design of previous years and ushers in a retro era of flat sides and squared edges. It's a cool look that is somehow retro, yet fresh and new at the same time. If you love the new look as much as we do, you won't want to cover all that up with an opaque case. That's why you need this list of the best iPhone 12 clear cases to show off that lovely new design.

The Clear Choice

It's time to make the choice — a clear choice for your iPhone 12. These are the best iPhone 12 clear cases we've found to date, so you can't go wrong here. Our favorite is the Incipio Slim Case for a combination of good drop protection and sleek looks.

If you need rugged heavy-duty protection, however, you may prefer to invest in the OtterBox Symmetry. This case will render your iPhone 12 virtually indestructible. No matter which of these cases you choose, it will allow the beauty of your iPhone 12 to shine through.