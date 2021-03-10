Best iPhone 12 Leather Cases iMore 2021

In and of itself, the iPhone 12 has a smart, sophisticated look. A lot of cases take away from the simple beauty, but there's one way to enhance that refined feel — with a stylish leather case! We've done the work and compiled a list of the best iPhone 12 leather cases to keep your iPhone safe and looking smart. Keep in mind, if you use the MagSafe charger with a genuine leather case, it may develop the shadow of a ring where the magnets are, but we say it just adds character.

Patina please

If you love a good leather patina, go for one of the genuine leather cases above. The best iPhone 12 leather cases will change gradually over time, each one with its own patina and story to tell. We prefer the Nomad Rugged Leather Folio because it serves as a fine leather wallet as well as an iPhone case.

If you prefer a slim feel over a wallet case, try the ESR Real Leather Case. This one is sleek and soft, with a thin profile that still keeps your iPhone protected from minor drops and falls. The shiny black leather gives the iPhone a slick, refined look. No matter what kind of leather you like, you're sure to find a leather case on this list that will perfectly complement your iPhone 12.