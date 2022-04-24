Best iPhone 12 mini cases iMore 2022

The iPhone 12 mini marks Apple's return to a smaller form factor. Though the smaller phone is easier to hold, slip into pockets, and use one-handed, drops can still happen. Be safe and use a case. We've rounded up some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 12 mini here.

Which one should you choose?

Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice for your iPhone 12 mini; it just depends on which features and styles you like. The Apple MagSafe Case is an easy choice. Apple engineers cases that fit to perfection and come in fun colors. Plus, only Apple's own cases sport that coveted Apple logo. If you want something more unusual, the OtterBox Figura Case is an intriguing option. Its MagSafe compatibility and gorgeous painterly looks help it stand out from the crowd and make it one of my personal favorites. Though it's a protective case, it's quite thin and adds so little bulk to your iPhone 12 mini. The matte non-slip silicone material makes this case easy to hold.

We've also rounded up our favorite MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases, in case you want more options that will work with Apple's new charger as well as other MagSafe accessories. Don't forget an iPhone 12 mini screen protector!