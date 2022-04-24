Best iPhone 12 mini cases iMore 2022
The iPhone 12 mini marks Apple's return to a smaller form factor. Though the smaller phone is easier to hold, slip into pockets, and use one-handed, drops can still happen. Be safe and use a case. We've rounded up some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 12 mini here.
- Apple's own: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Price and quality: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Mini Case
- MagSafe alternative: ESR Cloud Soft Case with MagSafe Compatibility for iPhone 12 Mini
- Fashion forward: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 mini case
- Ultra thin: totallee Clear iPhone 12 Mini Case
- Trusted protection: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe - colors and patterns vary
- Well-priced floral: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 12 mini case
- Rugged leather: NOMAD Rugged Folio iPhone Case
- Eco-friendly: Pela Phone Case for iPhone 12 mini
- Natural beauty: Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 mini case - various materials and colors
- Bring on the bling: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 12 Mini
- Dancing queen: Smartish iPhone 12 Mini Crossbody Case
Apple's own: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
You can't go wrong with the Apple MagSafe Case, designed by Apple's own design team. You know it will be gorgeous, and the fit and finish will be perfection. Choose from a variety of colors.
Price and quality: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Mini Case
Keep your gorgeous new iPhone 12 mini on full display in a clear case with a hard PC (polycarbonate) back and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) bumper. Spigen is known for its quality products at reasonable prices, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is a longtime iMore favorite.
MagSafe alternative: ESR Cloud Soft Case with MagSafe Compatibility for iPhone 12 Mini
The soft-textured case has a grippy matte finish to help prevent drops. The HaloLock magnetic ring ensures proper alignment on your wireless charger. ESR's products are well-priced and nice quality.
Fashion forward: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 mini case
The gorgeous Velvet Caviar iPhone Case comes in every trendy color and pattern you could imagine. The cases are quite protective with Firm Flex technology. You can buy a matching ring grip, too.
Ultra thin: totallee Clear iPhone 12 Mini Case
If you don't really want a case at all but feel you need a little something for protection, totallee's iPhone Case is one to consider. These cases are about as thin as you can get, about the same thickness as a fingernail. You can also choose from several color options.
Trusted protection: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe - colors and patterns vary
OtterBox cases are known for excellent protection. The OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe is slim, fun, and colorful. Best of all, they are designed to interact with Apple's new MagSafe system.
Well-priced floral: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 12 mini case
Pick a pretty bouquet—on the back of your iPhone, that is. The CYRILL Cecile iPhone Case has pretty flowers on a soft, protective, slim case. The case's back is a hard PC, while the bumper is a soft TPU for ease putting on and taking off.
Rugged leather: NOMAD Rugged Folio iPhone Case
Wrap your iPhone 12 mini in luxurious leather that stands up to the test of time. The NOMAD Rugged Folio iPhone Case holds up to three cards plus cash, so you can leave your wallet at home.
Eco-friendly: Pela Phone Case for iPhone 12 mini
The Pela Phone Case is made from naturally shock-absorbing flax plants. When you're done with the case, send it back to Pela and it will be recycled into a new Pela product or turned into compost. The plastic-free packaging is made from recycled paper.
Natural beauty: Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 mini case - various materials and colors
Mous cases offer superior drop protection and a slimmer profile. The Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone Case is super sharp-looking and made with a variety of natural materials, such as the bamboo shown here.
Bring on the bling: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 12 Mini
Who says protection has to be boring? Count on Case-Mate for cute, trendy, colorful, blingy, but always protective cases. We love the way the Case-Mate Twinkle iPhone Case looks with sparkly, metallic glitter embedded right into the plastic.
Dancing queen: Smartish iPhone 12 Mini Crossbody Case
Take your iPhone 12 mini on the go with this adorable crossbody faux leather case. The strap has lip balm loop, and the attached wallet holds three cards plus cash. So, you won't need to bring a separate purse. Choose from several colors.
Go green: Lifeproof WĀKE
The Lifeproof WĀKE is made entirely from salvaged fishing gear. It's about 85% ocean-based plastic. The unique textured wave pattern on the back resembles the ocean's waves. The case is drop tested up to two meters. Every purchase of a WĀKE case donates a dollar to water-conscious nonprofits.
Protective and fun: CASETiFY Impact Case
Customize the drop-proof (up to 9.8 feet) CASETiFY Impact Case with the design of your choosing. The corners are reinforced for extra protection. Why not have fun with it? Choose from the hundreds of options available or upload your own design.
Screen protector, too: MILPROX iPhone 12 mini Silicone case
This case looks a lot like Apple's silicone cases, but this one is a lot cheaper, and it comes in a wider choice of color options. Plus, it includes a tempered glass screen protector, so you're covered front and back.
Gorgeous floral: Rifle Paper Co. Case for iPhone 12 mini
The popular stationery/accessory company makes some beautiful, sophisticated floral cases with gold foil accents. The Rifle Paper Co. iPhone Case offers up to 10-foot drop protection in a slim design.
Tiny, but tough: Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Cases
This ultra-rugged UAG cases have a hard armor shell and soft impact-resistant core that gives amazing protection without weight. The UAG Plasma, is shown here, but the similar UAG Plyo and Pathfinder are all available in various colors within this listing.
Small pouch: Waterfield Ranger iPhone Case
Not a case in the usual sense, this pouch can be worn on your belt and holds a "naked" iPhone or perhaps one in a very thin case. Keep your iPhone 12 mini and other small accessories close at hand.
Which one should you choose?
Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice for your iPhone 12 mini; it just depends on which features and styles you like. The Apple MagSafe Case is an easy choice. Apple engineers cases that fit to perfection and come in fun colors. Plus, only Apple's own cases sport that coveted Apple logo. If you want something more unusual, the OtterBox Figura Case is an intriguing option. Its MagSafe compatibility and gorgeous painterly looks help it stand out from the crowd and make it one of my personal favorites. Though it's a protective case, it's quite thin and adds so little bulk to your iPhone 12 mini. The matte non-slip silicone material makes this case easy to hold.
We've also rounded up our favorite MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases, in case you want more options that will work with Apple's new charger as well as other MagSafe accessories. Don't forget an iPhone 12 mini screen protector!
