At last, Apple has brought back a smaller form factor: the iPhone 12 mini. Though the smaller phone is easier to hold and use one-handed, drops can still happen. Be safe and use a case. We've rounded up some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 12 mini.
- Price and quality: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Mini Case
- Clearly grippable: Presidio Perfect - Clear with Grips
- Thin protection: Caudabe Sheath
- MagSafe alternative: ESR Soft Case for iPhone 12 Mini
- Fashion forward: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 mini case
- Ultra thin: totallee Clear iPhone 12 Mini Case
- Trusted protection: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe
- Cute and protective: Casely iPhone 12 mini case
- Well-priced floral: CYRILL iPhone 12 mini case
- Stand and grip: CLCKR Stand Case for iPhone 12
- Rugged leather: NOMAD Rugged Folio
- Slim elegance: GVIEWIN Aurora Lite
Price and quality: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Mini CaseStaff Pick
Keep your gorgeous new iPhone 12 mini on full display in a clear case with a hard PC (polycarbonate) back and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) bumper. Spigen is known for its quality products at reasonable prices.
Clearly grippable: Presidio Perfect - Clear with Grips
Get Speck's 13-foot drop protection in a clear case to show off your iPhone 12 mini. The no-slip grips add visual interest, but most importantly they help prevent drops. If clear isn't your bag, there are more colorful options as well.
Thin protection: Caudabe Sheath
Caudabe cases are thin but protective. Made from ShockLite, a soft and flexible polymer for shock absorbtion, they are drop-tested to 6.6 feet.
MagSafe alternative: ESR Soft Case for iPhone 12 Mini
The soft-textured case has a grippy matte finish to help prevent drops. The HaloLock magnetic ring ensures proper alignment on your wireless charger.
Fashion forward: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 mini case
Velvet Caviar makes gorgeous cases in every trendy color and pattern you could imagine. The cases are quite protective with Firm Flex technology. You can buy a matching ring grip, too.
Ultra thin: totallee Clear iPhone 12 Mini Case
If you don't really want a case at all, but feel you need a little something for protection, totallee is one to consider. These cases are about as thin as you can get, about the same thickness of a fingernail. You can also choose from several color options.
Trusted protection: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe
OtterBox cases are known for excellent protection. The Figura Series cases are slim, fun, and colorful. Best of all, they are designed to interact with Apple's new MagSafe system.
Cute and protective: Casely iPhone 12 mini case
Casely makes tons of different adorable cases, as well as grip rings and wallets that stick onto the back. This Instagram-worthy case is lightweight but protective.
Well-priced floral: CYRILL iPhone 12 mini case
Pick a pretty bouquet—on the back of your iPhone, that is. CYRILL's pretty flowers adorn a soft, protective, slim case. The back of the case is a hard PC, while the bumper is a soft TPU for ease on putting on and taking off.
Stand and grip: CLCKR Stand Case for iPhone 12
CLCKR makes a protective case, but what makes the case stand out is the grip on the back. Use it as a phone grip, or click it into place to use as a stand that works both horizontally and vertically.
Rugged leather: NOMAD Rugged Folio
Wrap your iPhone 12 mini in luxurious leather that stands up to the test of time. This case is also a folio that holds up to three cards plus cash, so you can leave your wallet at home.
Slim elegance: GVIEWIN Aurora Lite
This sleek and ultra-slim case adds a touch of natural beauty to your iPhone mini. Choose from several marble-like colors and designs.
Prevent the drop: Grip2ü iPhone 12 mini Slim
This slim but protective case has a silicone grip on the back to prevent drops. The grip lies flat when not in use, so wireless charging still works.
Super grippy: Incipio Grip for iPhone 12 mini
Major treads all around the bumper give you a great grip on your iPhone, plus it has 14-foot drop protection. This one comes in a variety of colors, including clear.
Natural beauty: Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 mini case
Mous cases offer superior drop protection and a slimmer profile. The cases are super sharp-looking and made with a variety of natural materials, such as the bamboo shown here.
Bring on the bling: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 12 Mini
Who says protection has to be boring? Count on Case-Mate for cute, trendy, colorful, blingy, but always protective cases. I love the way this case looks with sparkly, metallic glitter embedded right into the plastic.
Dancing queen: Smartish iPhone 12 Mini Crossbody Case
Take your iPhone 12 mini on the go with this crossbody faux-leather case. The strap has lip balm loop and the attached wallet holds three cards plus cash. So, you won't need to bring a separate purse. Choose from several colors.
Go green: Lifeproof WĀKE
The Lifeproof WĀKE is made entirely from salvaged fishing gear. It's about 85% ocean-based plastic. The unique textured wave pattern on the back resembles the ocean's waves. The case is drop tested up to two meters. Every purchase of a WĀKE case donates a dollar to water-conscious nonprofits.
Protective and fun: CASETiFY
Customize this drop-proof (up to 9.8 feet) case with the design of your choosing. The corners are reinforced for extra protection. Why not have fun with it? Choose from the hundreds of options available or upload your own design.
Screen protector, too: MILPROX iPhone 12 mini Silicone case
This case looks a lot like Apple's silicone cases, but this one is a lot cheaper and it comes in a wider choice of color options. Plus, it includes a tempered glass screen protector, so you're covered front and back.
Clear bargain: Ringke Fusion iPhone 12 mini case
Ringke is one to consider if you're looking for a clear case to protect and show off your new iPhone mini that doesn't cost a lot of money. The hard PC back and soft TPU bumper combine to create a protective case that's easy to put on and take off.
Military grade: MOBOSI Vanguard Armor Designed for iPhone 12 Mini
This rugged case offers lightweight but tough protection with a hard PC back, soft TPU bumper, and reinforced corners. The matte edges and grippy texture make you less likely to drop it, but if you do, you've got 4-foot drop protection.
Which one should you choose?
Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice, it just depends on which features and looks you like. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Mini Case is a good option. You get a protective case at a reasonable price point. The clear case won't obscure the iPhone 12 mini's good looks.
If you don't mind spending a little bit more, the OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe is an intriguing option. Though any case (other than the very thickest) should work with Apple's new MagSafe system, this case is specifically designed for it.
