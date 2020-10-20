Best iPhone 12 mini Cases iMore 2020

At last, Apple has brought back a smaller form factor: the iPhone 12 mini. Though the smaller phone is easier to hold and use one-handed, drops can still happen. Be safe and use a case. We've rounded up some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 12 mini.

Which one should you choose?

Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice, it just depends on which features and looks you like. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Mini Case is a good option. You get a protective case at a reasonable price point. The clear case won't obscure the iPhone 12 mini's good looks.

If you don't mind spending a little bit more, the OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe is an intriguing option. Though any case (other than the very thickest) should work with Apple's new MagSafe system, this case is specifically designed for it.