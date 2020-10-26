Best iPhone 12 mini Screen Protectors iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 mini needs a screen protector, even with the Ceramic Shield screen. Yes, it is supposed to be stronger than glass, but that only refers to break resistance. The Ceramic Shield screen is no less likely to get scratched up than previous screens. And, it will be more expensive to replace than the iPhone 11's screen. If you don't want your screen scratched up, and if you want extra drop protection, a screen protector is a must. We've rounded up some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 12 mini.

Which should you choose?

For anyone who isn't totally comfortable installing their own screen protector (the vast majority of my customers at the Apple Store,) I'd recommend the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector.. The included installation kit makes it virtually fool-proof to install your screen protector properly the first time. Just follow the instructions and be sure to clean your screen thoroughly before installation. You get two screen protectors so you have an extra in case of mishaps or to share.

For a little extra insurance, pick up the Gadget Guard iPhone 12 mini screen protector. Gadget Guard puts its money where its mouth is. You'll have to register your screen protector online and file a claim, but it's worth it to get up to $250 toward a screen repair in case your iPhone 12 mini's screen breaks while the screen protector is in place.