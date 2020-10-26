Best iPhone 12 mini Screen Protectors iMore 2020
The iPhone 12 mini needs a screen protector, even with the Ceramic Shield screen. Yes, it is supposed to be stronger than glass, but that only refers to break resistance. The Ceramic Shield screen is no less likely to get scratched up than previous screens. And, it will be more expensive to replace than the iPhone 11's screen. If you don't want your screen scratched up, and if you want extra drop protection, a screen protector is a must. We've rounded up some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 12 mini.
- Easiest install: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- No notch: ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini
- Best value: Yootech Screen Protector Compatible with Apple iPhone 12 Mini
- Extra protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Anti-Microbial Screen Protector
- Screen insurance: Gadget Guard iPhone 12 mini screen protector
- Notch and frame: Smartish Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini - Tuff Sheet
Easiest install: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff Pick
When I worked at the Apple Store, we had a "machine" to help us install screen protectors perfectly every time. Spigen screen protectors come with something similar. If you're nervous about applying your own screen protector, this is the one to get. You get two screen protectors and the installation kit.
No notch: ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini
ESR's screen protectors don't have a notch across the top as many do. Instead, there is a small cutout for the speaker. But the front camera is covered. It's up to you if you prefer to have your totally unobscured or you'd rather have that extra coverage. You get three screen protectors and an installation guidance frame in this package.
Best value: Yootech Screen Protector Compatible with Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Get a family pack of four tempered glass iPhone 12 mini screen protectors for a great price. These are the notchless style, meaning the speaker is cleared but the True Depth front camera is covered.
Extra protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Anti-Microbial Screen Protector
This pricey but well-made screen protector offers maximum protection. Not only does it protect your iPhone 12 mini's screen from scratches and mishaps, but it has a blue light filter built in to protect your eyes. Plus, it has Kastus Anti-microbial Technology to protect you from germs.
Screen insurance: Gadget Guard iPhone 12 mini screen protector
The durable six-layer tempered glass screen protector is durable, scratch-resistant, and smudge resistant. Best of all, if you drop your iPhone with this screen protector installed and the screen breaks anyway, Gadget Guard will give you up to $250 for the screen repair.
Notch and frame: Smartish Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini - Tuff Sheet
The Tuff Sheet by Smartish has a notch so your speaker and cameras are left uncovered. You get two tempered glass screen protectors and an installation frame in the package. The Tuff Sheet is scratch resistant ("tested by feisty kittens!"), shatter-resistant, and just 0.33 millimeters thick.
Which should you choose?
For anyone who isn't totally comfortable installing their own screen protector (the vast majority of my customers at the Apple Store,) I'd recommend the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector.. The included installation kit makes it virtually fool-proof to install your screen protector properly the first time. Just follow the instructions and be sure to clean your screen thoroughly before installation. You get two screen protectors so you have an extra in case of mishaps or to share.
For a little extra insurance, pick up the Gadget Guard iPhone 12 mini screen protector. Gadget Guard puts its money where its mouth is. You'll have to register your screen protector online and file a claim, but it's worth it to get up to $250 toward a screen repair in case your iPhone 12 mini's screen breaks while the screen protector is in place.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Colorful choices! So which iPhone 12 shade is right for you?
This year, you can select from five colors for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Which one is your favorite? You decide!
Keep your iPhone 12 mini pristine with a great case
The iPhone 12 mini fits more easily in your hand, but that doesn't mean drops can't happen. Just in case, we've rounded up some of the best iPhone cases for your iPhone 12 mini.
These screen protectors keep your Switch Lite in pristine condition
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!