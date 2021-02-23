Best iPhone 12 Pro Battery Cases iMore 2021

The iPhone 12 Pro battery is a formidable powerhouse that sometimes lasts all day! But heavy users may find that even this battery won't last during long trips or heavy workdays. If you need an extra bit of juice to get your iPhone through the last few hours of the day, check out the best iPhone 12 Pro battery cases to get the job done.

Everlasting Juice

With one of the best iPhone 12 Pro battery cases on your phone, your battery life will seem endless. Whether you're traveling, camping, or working long days, you need to count on your iPhone to stay charged as long as you do. We like the Charge Fast Power Pack for easy convenience since it snaps right onto the iPhone 12 Pro using the MagSafe system.

For a thinner, more permanent option, the Alpatronix is a slimmer, lightweight battery case that will more than double your iPhone's battery life. It also comes from a reliable manufacturer that has been producing quality battery cases for years. Any of these cases will prove to be a convenient option to keep your iPhone alive as long as you need it.