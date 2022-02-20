Best iPhone 12 Pro cases iMore 2022

Do you have an iPhone 12 Pro? It may be the previous generation of iPhone, but it's still a very good device with the fast A14 Bionic chip, triple camera lens system, LiDAR scanner, ProRAW support, and more. Apple did add Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, which means the front glass is more shatter-resistant than before, but it isn't invincible. You should always get a good case for your favorite iPhone, as it not only protects your investment, but it can also add some fun color or style to your life. We've tried a ton of cases at iMore, and these are the cream of the crop when it comes to the best iPhone 12 Pro cases.

Are MagSafe cases necessary?

While Apple and other manufacturers have made MagSafe compatible cases, there have been some questions on whether non-MagSafe cases will work with the MagSafe charger.

We can say it's been proven that at least one non-MagSafe case works with the MagSafe charger, and likely that means others will too. However, it ultimately depends on the case — it would have to be thin enough on the back to allow the magnets to connect and allow the induction charging to occur. The good news is there are plenty of thin cases that should work just fine. If you go with a thicker, heavy-duty case, or one that has an integrated wallet or grip on the back, then you may run into issues.

Ultimately, if you buy a case that's not considered MagSafe compatible, you do run the risk that it may not work — so consider your choice wisely. But if you absolutely need MagSafe, then take a look at the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro cases. These cases work wonderfully and are fully compatible with all of the MagSafe accessories out there, such as chargers, wallets, and more, including the official MagSafe Battery Pack.

We recommend the best iPhone 12 Pro cases