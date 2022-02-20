Best iPhone 12 Pro cases iMore 2022
Do you have an iPhone 12 Pro? It may be the previous generation of iPhone, but it's still a very good device with the fast A14 Bionic chip, triple camera lens system, LiDAR scanner, ProRAW support, and more. Apple did add Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, which means the front glass is more shatter-resistant than before, but it isn't invincible. You should always get a good case for your favorite iPhone, as it not only protects your investment, but it can also add some fun color or style to your life. We've tried a ton of cases at iMore, and these are the cream of the crop when it comes to the best iPhone 12 Pro cases.
Apple Silicone case with MagSafe
Apple's official silicone cases for the iPhone 12 Pro support Apple's new MagSafe connector and accessory system. They just slide and snap right onto your iPhone and support MagSafe accessories like Apple's new wallet attachment and the MagSafe charger. Comes in just a silly number of colors.
Magnetically clear: Speck Presidio Perfect Clear + MagSafe
Speck is finally entering the MagSafe game with the Presidio Perfect Clear + MagSafe. This clear hard shell case lets your chosen iPhone color shine through while keeping your device safe and protected. And with the integrated MagSafe ring, you won't lose compatibility with your favorite MagSafe accessories.
Loopy Case
Loopy Cases come in various colors and designs, including the gorgeous Sparkle series and brand new iridescent Pearl. The unique thing about Loopy Cases is the silicone loop grips, which make it easy to hold your phone with one hand, and you'll never drop it ever again, even if you're juggling multiple things at once. Use code "imore10" to save some dough!
Slim, stylish protection: Spigen Neo Hybrid for Apple iPhone
The Neo Hybrid is another one-piece shell-style case that is protective and flexible. The textured pattern makes it easier to hold on to your device, and the aluminum-style frame makes it look even more sophisticated.
Slim and sleek: UAG U Anchor Series Case
The U Armor Series is a symbol of strength and empowerment. This case comes in several colors, including a super pretty Dusty Rose pink, and has a matte finish with grippy edges. Even though it's slim, it is still super protective, drop after drop.
Reliable protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
OtterBox is one of our favorite iPhone cases and accessories brands, and the Symmetry Series is one of the best offerings. It is slimmer than the rugged Defender Series but still offers amazing and durable protection. The Symmetry comes in several different fun color combinations, and there is also the Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe if you need MagSafe compatibility.
Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
If silicone isn't your thing, the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe could be. It's made with premium tanned leather that is soft to the touch and comes in multiple colors. This is the kind of case that gets better over time since it develops a rich patina. It is also MagSafe compatible.
Kick back: Spigen Tough Armor for Apple iPhone
The Tough Armor is another rugged case but with an overall slim profile. There are cutouts for the Apple logo, camera, speakers, and charging port, as well as protective button coverings. But this one also has a built-in kickstand, so you can use your device hands-free for videos and FaceTime.
Beautiful leather: Nomad Rugged Case with MagSafe
This Horween leather case from Nomad will keep your iPhone 12 Pro both protected and handsome. Nomad's Rugged case should develop a nice patina of use over time, giving your phone a look that's unique to you, and the internal shock absorption bumper will keep your iPhone safe from damaging drops. It is also fully compatible with MagSafe.
Tried and true: Casetify Impact
The iconic Impact case from Casetify is available in a ton of different colors and design combinations. You can also customize the case by adding your initials. The case has been drop-tested up to 6.6 feet and uses a proprietary shock-absorbing material for its protection. The DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria.
Lifeproof WĀKE
The Lifeproof WĀKE is made entirely from salvaged fishing gear — about 85% ocean-based plastic. The unique textured wave pattern on the back is an eye-catching design, and the case is drop tested up to 2-meters. Every purchase of a WĀKE case donates a dollar to water-conscious nonprofit partners.
Prismatic: Gear4 Crystal Palace
If you're getting one of the more colorful iPhone 12 Pro models, you're probably going to want to show it off with a clear case, but why not get a little funky with it? This sturdy case has drop protection, textured grip, and an iridescent glow.
Poppin' fun: Otter + Pop Symmetry Series
If you hadn't already heard about the Otter + Pop series, you're in for a treat. This is a collab between Otterbox and PopSocket for a case that is better than chocolate and peanut butter. The most recent addition is the clear and Stardust Pop options that allow you to show off your iPhone color, but there are plenty of other colors and designs too.
Two-tone protection: BodyGuardz Stack
The BodyGuardz Stack case features a slick two-tone design available in four different color combinations. This case protects the iPhone 12 Pro with interior ribbing, non-slip grip, raised bumper, and shock-absorbing corners, giving it a 10-foot drop rating.
Get a grip: Speck Presidio2 GripGrippy protection
The Presidio2 Grip has rubber ridges on the back of the case to help you keep a solid grip on your phone. The ridges extend to the edges, so it's an all-around grip. Not only will you get a great grip, but the case is quite durable too. And if you want to show off your iPhone color, there is a clear option.
Slim and tough: Caudabe Synthesis
This is Caudabe's most protective and durable case yet. Despite being super protective, it still retains a super slim profile and is soft and flexible. If you want something that will hold up to anything you throw at it while not being bulky, then this case gets the job done.
Elegant leather wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
Mujjo makes excellent leather cases, and the Full Leather Wallet Case is one of them. This case is made from vegetable-tanned leather, and the wallet on the back of the case can store between 2-3 cards as you see fit. Never forget your wallet again.
Ultra-rugged: Survivor Extreme
Get 16-foot drop protection with the Survivor Extreme's four-layer construction and FortiCore™ shock absorption technology. Textured sides, covered ports, and antimicrobial protection make this one of the toughest cases you can buy.
Are MagSafe cases necessary?
While Apple and other manufacturers have made MagSafe compatible cases, there have been some questions on whether non-MagSafe cases will work with the MagSafe charger.
We can say it's been proven that at least one non-MagSafe case works with the MagSafe charger, and likely that means others will too. However, it ultimately depends on the case — it would have to be thin enough on the back to allow the magnets to connect and allow the induction charging to occur. The good news is there are plenty of thin cases that should work just fine. If you go with a thicker, heavy-duty case, or one that has an integrated wallet or grip on the back, then you may run into issues.
Ultimately, if you buy a case that's not considered MagSafe compatible, you do run the risk that it may not work — so consider your choice wisely. But if you absolutely need MagSafe, then take a look at the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro cases. These cases work wonderfully and are fully compatible with all of the MagSafe accessories out there, such as chargers, wallets, and more, including the official MagSafe Battery Pack.
We recommend the best iPhone 12 Pro cases
There is definitely no shortage out there when you need a new case for your iPhone 12 Pro. In fact, the market can be quite overwhelming, but we've rounded up what we believe to be the best iPhone 12 Pro cases that money can buy. Any of these cases are excellent, but if you want some personal recommendations, don't worry; we have you covered. And while you're at it, don't forget about the best iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors for even more protection.
I personally love the Loopy Case in Iridescent Pearl, and it's what I'm currently using. The Loopy Case is super easy to get on, and the silicon loop grip is insanely useful — I can't go without it! The Loopy lets me use my best iPhone with just one hand comfortably, and I can even carry it without issue while holding a bunch of other stuff in my hand. The loop can also be oriented at a slight angle to suit your dominant hand when holding your phone, which is very handy. Honestly, I can't go back to using my iPhone without a Loopy Case because it's just uncomfortable without it. You can use the promo code "imore10" to get 10% off your total order at Loopy Case.
If you need MagSafe compatibility, I highly recommend Nomad Rugged Case with MagSafe because it is made with genuine Horween leather that develops a fantastic patina over time. It's fully compatible with the best MagSafe accessories. It's also tough and durable and will keep your iPhone safe from everyday wear and tear. I would also recommend the Speck Presidio Perfect Clear + MagSafe because you can see your natural iPhone color, and this is the first Speck case with MagSafe compatibility. Speck is one of my personal favorite brands, so I'm glad to see it finally get some MagSafe options in the lineup.
Joseph Keller contributed to a previous version of this article.
