Best iPhone 12 Pro Cases iMore 2020

Alright folks, it's official: the iPhone 12 Pro is real. Apple has announced its latest set of iPhones, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. It's got an all new design and screen size, which means, of course, new cases! Here are some of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases that you can already check out.

Our recommendations

It's an odd time to buy a new case for a brand new iPhone, especially with the addition of MagSafe to the iPhone 12 lineup. If you're looking for the best iPhone 12 Pro case to get right now, I'd have to say that the Apple Silicone case with MagSafe is probably your best bet. It supports Apple's new MagSafe system of chargers and accessories (you know there'll be more than a wallet attachment sooner or later), and it just slides and snaps right onto your phone.

If you're looking for something a little less expensive, but still protective, check out the Spigen Rugged Armor, which offers solid protection, but still has a slimmer profile than other rugged cases.