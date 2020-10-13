Best iPhone 12 Pro Cases iMore 2020

Alright folks, it's official: the iPhone 12 Pro is real. Apple has announced its latest set of iPhones, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. It's got an all new design and screen size, which means, of course, new cases! Here are some of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases that you can already check out.

The official solution: Apple Silicone case with MagSafe

Apple's official silicone cases for the iPhone 12 Pro support Apple's new MagSafe connector and accessory system. They just slide and snap right onto your iPhone and support MagSafe accessories like Apple's new wallet attachment and the MagSafe charger. Comes in just a silly number of colors.

$49 at Apple

Officially cleared: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

Like the silicone case, this clear case from Apple is equipped with MagSafe, ready to attach to any compatible accessory. And because it's clear, the beautiful color of your iPhone 12 Pro will come right on through.

$49 at Apple

Rugged protection: Spigen Rugged Armor

Rugged Armor is one of Spigen's "tougher" cases, but it still retains a slim profile compared to the competition. The textured back also adds grip so you can keep your phone in your hands, not the floor. There are precise cutouts for the Apple logo, speakers, camera, and charging port.

$13 at Amazon

Show off!: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you'd like to show off your iPhone 12 Pro, especially that new blue color, you should get the Ultra Hybrid. This shell case features a clear back, so your iPhone 12 Pro color shines through, but you still get the protection from the bumper around the frame.

$14 at Amazon

Slim, stylish protection: Spigen Neo Hybrid

The Neo Hybrid is another one-piece shell style case that is protective and flexible. The textured pattern makes it easier to hold on to your device, and the aluminum-style frame makes it look even more sophisticated.

$14 at Amazon

Kick back: Spigen Tough Armor

The Tough Armor is another rugged case, but with an overall slim profile. There are cutouts for the Apple logo, camera, speakers, and charging port, as well as protective button coverings. But this one also has a built-in kickstand so you can use your device hands-free for videos and FaceTime.

$17 at Amazon

Beautiful leather: Nomad Rugged Case

This Horween leather case from Nomad will keep your iPhone 12 Pro, both protected and handsome. Nomad's Rugged case should develop a nice patina of use over time, giving your phone a look that's unique to you, and the internal shock absorption bumper will keep your iPhone safe from damaging drops.

$50 at Nomad

It's an odd time to buy a new case for a brand new iPhone, especially with the addition of MagSafe to the iPhone 12 lineup. If you're looking for the best iPhone 12 Pro case to get right now, I'd have to say that the Apple Silicone case with MagSafe is probably your best bet. It supports Apple's new MagSafe system of chargers and accessories (you know there'll be more than a wallet attachment sooner or later), and it just slides and snaps right onto your phone.

If you're looking for something a little less expensive, but still protective, check out the Spigen Rugged Armor, which offers solid protection, but still has a slimmer profile than other rugged cases.

