Best iPhone 12 Pro Clear Cases iMore 2021

The iPhone 12 Pro is a gorgeous model with retro lines that remind us of happy memories with the old iPhone 5. With the unique Pacific Blue colorway as well as classic shades of silver and gold, it seems a shame to cover it up with an opaque case. Show off that beautiful handset with one of the best iPhone 12 Pro clear cases.

Natural beauty

Enjoy the natural beauty of your smartphone with any of the best iPhone 12 Pro clear cases above. We prefer the Apple Clear Case because it incorporates MagSafe technology for fast wireless charging and compatibility with a range of cool accessories. This one also offers good protection that could last for years.

Shoppers on a budget may enjoy a good package deal with the CTYBB Clear Case 2-Pack, where you get two clear cases for one super low price. Of course, this is not the most protective choice, so look into the ESR Air Armor for another affordable option that also offers more robust protection. Whatever your style, we're sure one of these clear cases will be the perfect pick for your iPhone 12.