Best iPhone 12 Pro Leather Cases

There's something about the sumptuous feel of leather that takes any object from drab to debonair. That's one reason why an iPhone 12 Pro case crafted from fine leather is always a sophisticated choice. The material is also surprisingly protective and durable over time. If this sounds like something you'd like to get your hands on, these are the best iPhone 12 Pro leather cases.

Leather up

Keep in mind that due to the adaptive nature of authentic leather, it can be affected by MagSafe charging. It may develop a slight coloration or indentation where the magnetic charger attaches. I personally don't think it's a big deal, but it's good to keep in mind. My own favorite leather case, the Apple Leather Case, shows a photo on the product page of exactly how the leather may change over time with MagSafe charging.

With that being said, there are plenty of beautiful options on this list to suit different budgets and tastes. The OtterBox Strada Series Case is great if you'd like an iPhone case that doubles as a wallet, while the Salawat case is the most budget-friendly choice. No matter which one you pick, one of these leather jackets is going to look good on that iPhone 12 Pro.