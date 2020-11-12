Best iPhone 12 Pro Leather Cases iMore 2020
There's something about the sumptuous feel of leather that takes any object from drab to debonair. That's one reason why an iPhone 12 Pro case crafted from fine leather is always a sophisticated choice. The material is also surprisingly protective and durable over time. If this sounds like something you'd like to get your hands on, these are the best iPhone 12 Pro leather cases.
- Straight from the mother ship: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
- Real leather at a pleather price: ESR Premium Real Leather Case
- The sustainable choice: Bellroy Leather Phone Case
- Best value: Salawat PU Leather Case
- The real deal: Nomad Rugged Case
- That wallet feel: OtterBox Strada Series Case
- Just a card or two: Lopie Slim Card Case
- Luxury pick: The Phone Case by Maison de Sabré
Straight from the mother ship: Apple Leather Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
We love the cases Apple is making for the iPhone 12 Pro because they all incorporate the MagSafe feature that makes the 12 model so cool. This ensures that the case works perfectly with all MagSafe accessories, like the MagSafe charger and the detachable Leather Wallet with MagSafe.
The sustainable choice: Bellroy Leather Phone Case
Aside from the fact that Bellroy pays careful attention to quality and customer service, they also use sustainable sources and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices. Bellroy's leather cases are beautifully crafted and you can feel good about owning one.
Best value: Salawat PU Leather Case
Leather cases are some of the most expensive, but that is not always the case (see what I did there?). This case from Salawat is made from attractive PU leather that's available in three understated colors. Soft TPU bumpers provide excellent drop protection while the outer leather shell gives it a refined appearance.
The real deal: Nomad Rugged Case
Nomad crafts their cases from fine Horween leather that develops its own unique patina over time. The longer you have it, the more the case becomes your own. It's like your Dad's old leather briefcase that he'll never throw away because it's just that awesome.
That wallet feel: OtterBox Strada Series Case
Not only is the Otterbox Strada case the toughest, most protective specimen on this list, it also doubles as a handy wallet. The folio design provides plenty of room for multiple cards and cash so you won't even need to carry a separate wallet. Despite its more substantial design, this case lays perfectly flat and supports wireless charging.
Just a card or two: Lopie Slim Card Case
If you prefer not to carry a full folio case but like the idea of slipping a card or ID into your iPhone case, this hybrid case from Lopie will do the trick. It's made with PU leather and cotton fabric for a unique look that promises to keep a few cards safe as well as your iPhone 12 Pro.
Luxury pick: The Phone Case by Maison de Sabré
MAISON de SABRÉ specializes in fine, personalized leather goods like wallets and bags. Their iPhone case features beautifully pebbled leather that provides the perfect backdrop for your initials, your name, or even your zodiac sign. This case will give your iPhone 12 Pro a distinctive, luxurious look.
Leather up
Keep in mind that due to the adaptive nature of authentic leather, it can be affected by MagSafe charging. It may develop a slight coloration or indentation where the magnetic charger attaches. I personally don't think it's a big deal, but it's good to keep in mind. My own favorite leather case, the Apple Leather Case, shows a photo on the product page of exactly how the leather may change over time with MagSafe charging.
With that being said, there are plenty of beautiful options on this list to suit different budgets and tastes. The OtterBox Strada Series Case is great if you'd like an iPhone case that doubles as a wallet, while the Salawat case is the most budget-friendly choice. No matter which one you pick, one of these leather jackets is going to look good on that iPhone 12 Pro.
