If nothing but the biggest and best will do, you'll buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its huge 6.7-inch screen and more advanced camera than the smaller Pro model. Keep this beauty looking sharp with both a screen protector and one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases.
- Apple's own: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Quality and price: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- PopSocket collab: iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry Series
- Fashionable: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Extremely thin: totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Max Case - various colors
- Pick a bouquet: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Luxury folio style: NOMAD Modern Leather Folio - MagSafe
- Extra grip: Incipio Grip for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Natural beauty: Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 Pro Max Case - various styles
- Bling bling: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Super grip: Speck Presidio2 Perfect Grip iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Dance, dance, dance: Smartish iPhone 12 Pro Max Crossbody Case
Apple's own: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
The Apple option is always a good one. We like the silicone case for its appealing colors, perfect fit, and MagSafe compatibility. It's a slim case with a soft microfiber interior for extra protection.
Quality and price: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
With a hard polycarbonate back and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) bumper, you can show off your iPhone 12 Pro Max while protecting it. Spigen offers quality products at reasonable prices. Choose from several color options.
PopSocket collab: iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry Series
OtterBox and PopSocket had a baby, and this case is it. The handy PopSocket PopGrip is built right into the OtterBox case, so it folds out of the way when not in use. Mix and match to create your own look; you can get several PopSockets and twist to swap them out. We reviewed two of these cases, one clear and one in a cute pink and we loved both. The PopGrip is a handy tool and the case is both protective and fun.
Fashionable: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
Up the fashion factor with a Velvet Caviar case. We tested this case out and noted that despite its whimsical looks, this is a ruggedly protective case. It comes in many, many colorful and shimmery choices. You can buy a matching ring grip for selfies, too!
Extremely thin: totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Max Case - various colors
This is the case for the absolute minimalist. If you don't really want to spoil the iPhone's clean lines or add any bulk but you want just a touch of protection, the totallee Thin case is for you. We reviewed this case and loved how simple but protective the case is, plus you get a few color options to choose from.
Pick a bouquet: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
The well-priced CYRILL Cecile case features a hard back and flexible TPU bumper for slim protection. We reviewed this case and loved the variety of pretty bouquets available and the fact that it has wireless and MagSafe charging capabilities.
Luxury folio style: NOMAD Modern Leather Folio - MagSafe
This luxurious MagSafe-compatible Horween leather wallet case will develop a rich patina over time. The folio holds up to three cards plus cash, so you don't need to carry a separate wallet. Choose between black or Rustic Brown.
Extra grip: Incipio Grip for iPhone 12 Pro Max
When reviewing the Incipio Grip, we found that the edges of this case have treads almost like a tire, making it easier to hang onto an extra-large iPhone. Choose the clear case shown here or a handful of other colors.
Natural beauty: Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 Pro Max Case - various styles
As you can see in our review, Mous makes gorgeous, elegant cases that protect your phone well while maintaining a slim profile. The cases owe their good looks to various genuine materials used for the back panel, such as wood, leather, and more. These cases are guaranteed to work with MagSafe.
Bling bling: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
Get 10-foot drop protection with this protective but fun case. It's clear enough to see your iPhone's color through it, but it's filled with metallic glitter confetti (securely sealed inside so it won't shed). According to our review, "cases don't get much cuter than this!"
Super grip: Speck Presidio2 Perfect Grip iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
This extremely durable case offers up to 13 feet (!) of drop protection. We tested this case and loved the no-slip grip alongside the interesting look. It ensures your iPhone is less likely to slip out of your hands in the first place.
Dance, dance, dance: Smartish iPhone 12 Pro Max Crossbody Case
It's not easy to find a small crossbody purse that's roomy enough to hold an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Luckily, this wallet case becomes a crossbody bag when you attach the strap. The wallet flap holds up to five cards plus cash, and the strap holds two lippies.
Fun protection: CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case
Don't let CASETiFY's whimsical good looks fool you. In our review, we concluded that it's a super protective case with reinforced corners and a fun look. Customize your iPhone with one of the hundreds of available patterns, or design your own!
Textured: Caseology Parallax for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
This colorful, textured case adds visual interest to your iPhone 12 Pro Max. The texture also adds grip while maintaining wireless functionality. Choose from a few color options.
Slim and protective: OtterBox Figura Series - iPhone 12 Pro Max case
This smooth but grippy case stands out with its painterly looks. While you get that famed OtterBox protection, this case is quite thin and won't add a lot of bulk to your iPhone 12 Pro Max. Choose from four gorgeous colorways. As our reviewer noted, "The Figura design is a far cry from the heavy-duty look we usually see from OtterBox."
Skeumorphic: Twelve South Bookbook case
Your iPhone 12 Pro Max will stand out from the crowd in this classic-looking case. The folio-style wallet case resembles a leather-bound book embossed with gold lettering. Choose brown or black.
Super tough: Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder
This ultra-rugged case looks as protective as it is, yet it's not too heavy or bulky. Its hard armor shell and soft impact-resistant core give it that protection without the weight. Choose from several colors and styles.
Pouch: WaterField Ranger iPhone Case
Not a case in the usual sense; this pouch can be worn on your belt and holds a "naked" iPhone or perhaps one in a very thin case. Keep your iPhone 12 Pro Max and other small accessories close at hand. In our review of this product, we found that the fine craftsmanship of the leather and magnetic closures were top-notch. Currently, it appears as if this case is only available for the iPhone 13 lineup, but the 13 Pro Max case should still fit the 12 Pro Max as they are nearly identical in size.
Which iPhone 12 Pro Max case should you choose?
Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice; it just depends on which features and looks you like. You certainly can't go wrong with Apple's own MagSafe Case. Apple engineers cases that perfectly complement the iPhone. That Apple logo on the back is also a nice touch.
If you want something a little different, we love the Mous Limitless line of cases. Specially designed to be ultra-protective while maintaining slim lines and classy good looks, the case will elevate your iPhone 12 Pro Max style.
If you're looking for more cases that are specifically made for the MagSafe charger and accessories, be sure to check out our best MagSafe cases for iPhone 12 Pro Max.
