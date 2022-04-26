Best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases iMore 2022

If nothing but the biggest and best will do, you'll buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its huge 6.7-inch screen and more advanced camera than the smaller Pro model. Keep this beauty looking sharp with both a screen protector and one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases.

Which iPhone 12 Pro Max case should you choose?

Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice; it just depends on which features and looks you like. You certainly can't go wrong with Apple's own MagSafe Case. Apple engineers cases that perfectly complement the iPhone. That Apple logo on the back is also a nice touch.

If you want something a little different, we love the Mous Limitless line of cases. Specially designed to be ultra-protective while maintaining slim lines and classy good looks, the case will elevate your iPhone 12 Pro Max style.

