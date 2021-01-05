Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases for Runners iMore 2021

There is a myriad of ways to run with an iPhone, so you'll want to find one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases for runners that suits your running style. Whether you prefer to carry your iPhone in your hand, on a belt, or in a vest, there are a lot of cases and contraptions that will allow you to run with an iPhone comfortably, so you never miss a call or your favorite running tune. These are the best options available right now.

Have iPhone will run

Despite the considerable size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, all of these options will make a great fit to help your running game. The best iPhone 12 Max cases for runners provide easy access to the touchscreen while keeping the phone securely in place on long bumpy runs. Our favorite is the Ghostek Iron Armor case that comes with a nifty removable holster clip to keep the iphone secured to any belt, vest, or strap. This one also houses a credit card or ID so that you can leave the wallet at home.

For serious long-distance runners, however, the Tikaton Running Vest provides the best aerodynamic balance that won't throw off your pace. It also has small pockets to hold cash, keys, and IDs. No matter what you're running style may be, one of the cases or gadgets on this list will keep your iPhone safe while you run.