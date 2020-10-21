Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases iMore 2020
If nothing but the top of the line will do, you'll buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its huge 6.7-inch screen and more advanced camera than the smaller Pro model. Apple's flagship handset is gorgeous. Keep it looking sharp with protection thanks to these best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases.
- Quality and price: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- PopSocket collab: iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry Series
- Protective and thin: Caudabe Sheath
- Shock absorber: ESR Air Armor Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Fashionable: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Extremely thin: totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Cute and trendy: Casely iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Greener choice: Lifeproof WĀKE
- Pick a bouquet: CYRILL iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
- Grip plus stand: CLCKR Stand Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Luxury folio style: NOMAD Rugged Leather Folio
- Slender elegance: GVIEWIN Aurora Lite Series Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max
Quality and price: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max CaseStaff Pick
With a hard polycarbonate back and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) bumper, you can show off your iPhone 12 Pro Max while protecting it. Spigen offers quality products at reasonable prices. Choose from several color options.
PopSocket collab: iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry Series
OtterBox and PopSocket had a baby, and this case is it. The handy PopSocket PopGrip is built right into the OtterBox case so it folds out of the way when not in use. Mix and match to create your own look; you can get several PopSockets and twist to swap them out.
Protective and thin: Caudabe Sheath
Caudabe cases are thin but protective since they're made from ShockLite, a soft and flexible polymer for shock absorption. The cases are drop-tested to 6.6 feet.
Shock absorber: ESR Air Armor Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
ESR offers a variety of nice quality cases at very reasonable prices. I like the look of this clear case with squared-off AirGuard corners. It does come in other colors if you don't want a totally clear case.
Fashionable: Velvet Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
Up the fashion factor with a Velvet Caviar. Despite its whimsical looks, this is a ruggedly protective case. It comes in many, many colorful and shimmery choices. You can buy a matching ring grip for selfies, too.
Extremely thin: totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
This is the case for the absolute minimalist. If you don't really want to spoil the iPhone's clean lines or add any bulk, but you want just a touch of protection, the totallee case is for you. You also get a few color options here.
Cute and trendy: Casely iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
Animal print is a neutral, right? Casely offers tons of cute and trendy prints in a thin but sturdy case with a dual-layer polycarbonate back and soft TPU bumper.
Greener choice: Lifeproof WĀKE
This ultra-protective case is made from fishing gear that's been salvaged from the ocean; it's 85% recycled ocean plastic. The wave pattern is reminiscent of ocean waves and the case comes in several colors. A dollar from each purchase goes to ocean non-profits.
Pick a bouquet: CYRILL iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
The well-priced CYRILL case features a hard back and flexible TPU bumper for slim protection. Choose from a variety of pretty bouquets to match your iPhone 12 Pro Max or your favorite outfit.
Grip plus stand: CLCKR Stand Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
CLCKR makes an unusual case. Yes, it's slim and protective, but it has a built-in grip on the back you can use for selfies. It's also a stand so you can lock it open and use it both horizontally and vertically. Choose from several colors.
Luxury folio style: NOMAD Rugged Leather Folio
This luxurious Horween leather wallet case will develop a rich patina over time. The folio holds up to three cards plus cash so you don't need to carry a separate wallet. Choose between Black or Rustic Brown.
Slender elegance: GVIEWIN Aurora Lite Series Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max
Add a touch of marble elegance to your iPhone 12 Pro Max. This case is ultra-thin so it won't add a lot of bulk to your larger handset. Choose from a handful of beautiful colors.
Prevent the drop: Grip2ü iPhone 12 Pro Max BOOST
This soft-to-the-touch, slim but protective case has two bonus features built in. There's a sturdy little stand that pops out when you need to prop your iPhone horizontally, and a soft rubber grip that can be swapped out for different colors. Both lay flat against the case when not in use.
Extra grip: Incipio Grip for iPhone 12 Pro Max
The edges of this case have treads almost like a tire so you'll have an easier time hanging onto your extra-large iPhone. Choose the clear case shown here or a handful of other colors.
Natural beauty: Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
Mous makes gorgeous, elegant cases that protect well while maintaining a slimmer profile. The cases owe their good looks to a variety of genuine materials used for the back panel such as wood, leather, and more.
Bling bling: Case-Mate Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max
Get 10-foot drop protection with this protective but fun case. It's clear enough to see your iPhone's color through it, but it's filled with metallic glitter confetti (securely sealed inside so it won't shed). It's a party every time you look at it.
Super grip: Speck Presidio2 Perfect Grip iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
The extremely durable case offers up to 13 feet (!) of drop protection. The no-slip grips provide both visual interest and plenty of grip, so your iPhone is less likely to slip out of your hands in the first place.
Dance, dance, dance: Smartish iPhone 12 Mini Crossbody Case
It's not easy to find a small crossbody purse that's roomy enough to hold an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Luckily, this wallet case becomes a crossbody bag when you attach the strap. The wallet flap holds up to five cards plus cash, and the strap holds two lippies.
Fun protection: CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case
Don't let CASETiFY's whimsical good looks fool you. This is a protective case with reinforced corners. Customize your iPhone with one of the hundreds of available patterns or design your own!
Front to back protection: RedPepper iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
Give your iPhone allover protection with this case from RedPepper. The two-piece case made from PC and TPU has a built-in screen protector and offers 10-foot drop protection.
Textured: Caseology Parallax for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
This colorful, textured case adds visual interest to your iPhone 12 Pro Max. The texture also adds grip while maintaining wireless functionality. Choose from a few color options.
Camera cover: Nillkin Design for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case
This slick case features a sliding camera cover to protect the lenses when you stash your iPhone in a pocket or bag. It's a slim case, but the "airbags" in each corner give extra impact protection. You get a few color options.
Which iPhone 12 Pro Max case should you choose?
Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice, it just depends on which features and looks you like. Personally, I like to own at least one clear case to show off my new iPhone. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case is a nice, inexpensive option. You get a protective case without too much bulk. The clear case won't obscure the iPhone 12 Pro Max's good looks. If you like a touch of color, there are red and matte black bumper options.
If you want something with a grip, consider the iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry Series. The PopSocket twists into place, so you don't have to worry about it coming unstuck. If you have other PopSockets, you can easily swap them out.
Take a look at the unboxing videos if you want a closer look at the iPhone 12 Pro Max before you get yours. They are fun to watch if you're trying to decide which color to order, or just to rev up the anticipation while you wait.
