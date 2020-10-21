Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases iMore 2020

If nothing but the top of the line will do, you'll buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its huge 6.7-inch screen and more advanced camera than the smaller Pro model. Apple's flagship handset is gorgeous. Keep it looking sharp with protection thanks to these best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases.

Which iPhone 12 Pro Max case should you choose?

Any of the cases on this list would be a good choice, it just depends on which features and looks you like. Personally, I like to own at least one clear case to show off my new iPhone. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case is a nice, inexpensive option. You get a protective case without too much bulk. The clear case won't obscure the iPhone 12 Pro Max's good looks. If you like a touch of color, there are red and matte black bumper options.

If you want something with a grip, consider the iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry Series. The PopSocket twists into place, so you don't have to worry about it coming unstuck. If you have other PopSockets, you can easily swap them out.

Take a look at the unboxing videos if you want a closer look at the iPhone 12 Pro Max before you get yours. They are fun to watch if you're trying to decide which color to order, or just to rev up the anticipation while you wait.