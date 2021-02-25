Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Cases iMore 2021

If you have the flagship iPhone of 2020, why cover up all that high-tech glory? Let the iPhone 12 Pro Max shine with a clear case that provides protection without distracting from the device's lovely design. Here we've compiled the best iPhone 12 Pro Max clear cases to suit Apple's biggest iPhone.

That near-naked look

Let your iPhone shine with a near-naked look in any of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max clear cases on this list. We prefer the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Case because it offers a combination of sleek design and reliable protection. Plus, it sparkles with subtle glitter embedded in its surface.

If you're going for a simple clear case that won't break the bank, the Spigen Liquid Crystal is a great affordable option. This one provides basic protection for minor bumps and scratches and it's super easy to install. No matter which clear case you choose, your iPhone will look its best without an opaque case to cover its beauty.