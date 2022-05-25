Best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases iMore 2022
There are very few ways to improve on the sleek perfection of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but a fine leather case is a good place to start. Leather is protective and grippy for one thing, and it also gives your iPhone a classy look and feel. The cases below are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases you'll find on the interweb.
- Best versatility: Le Marche Detachable Wallet Case
- The original: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
- Best value: Salawat PU Leather Case
- Best protection: OtterBox Strada Series
- Slimmest leather case: Arae Ultra Thin Leather Case
- iPhone incognito: Twelve South BookBook
- Upgrade pick: Apple Leather Sleeve
Best versatility: Le Marche Detachable Wallet CaseStaff Pick
Here is an attractive, versatile case crafted from soft, genuine leather that feels delicious to hold on to. The detachable folio portion can be attached easily using a built-in magnet, so it can instantly transform your iPhone 12 Pro Max into a wallet. The folio can also be folded into a handy phone stand for hands-free viewing.
The original: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
The beauty of the new cases that Apple is producing is built-in MagSafe compatibility. This leather case will work perfectly with all of the best MagSafe accessories, including the MagSafe Wallet, which comes in the same bright color options as the Apple Leather Case.
Best value: Salawat PU Leather Case
For a nice leather look on a budget, the Salawat PU Leather Case delivers leather's classy look and feel without the expensive price tag. This case incorporates tough TPU bumpers alongside the PU leather exterior to protect against most drops, dents, and scratches.
Best protection: OtterBox Strada Series
Another case that comes with a built-in wallet folio, the OtterBox has the added bonus of military-grade drop protection. Even though it looks smart and sophisticated, the Strada Series offers the same heavy-duty drop protection we expect from OtterBox.
Slimmest leather case: Arae Ultra Thin Leather Case
Usually, we do not think of leather cases as having a thin profile, but this case from Arae manages to incorporate the PU leather material into an ultra-slim case. It comes in three color choices, including this striking red shade.
iPhone incognito: Twelve South BookBook
Your iPhone can go incognito in this leather folio that looks just like a vintage leather-bound book. Keep it hidden in plain sight or prop it up for hands-free viewing. The folio can be detached when you'd prefer a slimmer profile.
Upgrade pick: Apple Leather Sleeve
Here's an elegant — if not pricey — leather sleeve that will keep your iPhone 12 Pro Max safe and snug while you're out and about. You can keep your iPhone naked for daily use and slip it inside this soft leather sleeve when you're not using it. It includes a pocket for cards and cash, and the sleeve is compatible with MagSafe charging.
Keep it classy
There's nothing like fine leather to convey a sophisticated look and feel. Protect your iPhone in style with one of these best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases. We love the Le Marche Detachable Wallet Case for its silky soft feel and versatility. The wallet folio can be used as a phone stand or detached when you don't need it.
If genuine leather seems a little on the pricey side, PU leather offers many of the same benefits for a much more attractive price. The Salawat PU Leather Case is a great option if you're trying to stay below budget. No matter which you choose, any of these leather cases will make a fine companion to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Of course, if leather isn't your jam, there are plenty of other options for great iPhone 12 Pro Max cases available.
