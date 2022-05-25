Best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases iMore 2022

There are very few ways to improve on the sleek perfection of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but a fine leather case is a good place to start. Leather is protective and grippy for one thing, and it also gives your iPhone a classy look and feel. The cases below are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases you'll find on the interweb.

Keep it classy

There's nothing like fine leather to convey a sophisticated look and feel. Protect your iPhone in style with one of these best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases. We love the Le Marche Detachable Wallet Case for its silky soft feel and versatility. The wallet folio can be used as a phone stand or detached when you don't need it.

If genuine leather seems a little on the pricey side, PU leather offers many of the same benefits for a much more attractive price. The Salawat PU Leather Case is a great option if you're trying to stay below budget. No matter which you choose, any of these leather cases will make a fine companion to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Of course, if leather isn't your jam, there are plenty of other options for great iPhone 12 Pro Max cases available.