Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Leather Cases iMore 2021
There are very few ways to improve on the sleek perfection of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but a fine leather case is a good place to start. Leather is protective and grippy for one thing, and it also gives your iPhone a classy look and feel. The cases below are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases you'll find on the interweb.
- Best versatility: Le Marche Detachable Wallet Case
- The original: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
- Best value: Salawat PU Leather Case
- Best protection: OtterBox Strada Series
- Convenience on the go: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
- Slimmest leather case: Arae Ultra Thin Leather Case
- iPhone incognito: Twelve South BookBook
- Upgrade pick: Apple Leather Sleeve
Best versatility: Le Marche Detachable Wallet CaseStaff Pick
Here is an attractive, versatile case that is crafted from soft, genuine leather that feels delicious to hold on to. The detachable folio portion can be attached or detached easily using a built-in magnet, so it can instantly transform your iPhone into a wallet. The folio can also be folded into a handy phone stand for hands-free viewing.
The original: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
The beauty of the new cases that are being produced by Apple is built-in MagSafe compatibility. This leather case will work perfectly with all MagSafe accessories, including the MagSafe Wallet, which comes in the same bright color options as the Apple Leather Case.
Best value: Salawat PU Leather Case
For a nice leather look on a budget, the Salawat PU Leather Case delivers the classy look and feel of leather without the expensive price tag. This case incorporates tough TPU bumpers alongside the PU leather exterior to protect against most drops, dents, and scratches.
Best protection: OtterBox Strada Series
Another case that comes with a built-in wallet folio, the OtterBox has the added bonus of military-grade drop protection. Even though it looks smart and sophisticated, the Strada Series offers the same heavy-duty drop protection we expect from OtterBox.
Convenience on the go: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
Mujjo's Leather Wallet Case has a slick look and feel that smacks of fine, expensive leather. This one has a minimal card slot that will hold two or three credit cards or ID, without the added bulk of a folio flap.
Slimmest leather case: Arae Ultra Thin Leather Case
Usually, we do not think of leather cases having a thin profile, but this case from Arae manages to incorporate the PU leather material into an ultra-slim case. It comes in three color choices, including this striking red shade.
iPhone incognito: Twelve South BookBook
Your iPhone can go incognito in this leather folio that looks just like a vintage leather-bound book. Keep it hidden in plain sight or prop it up for hands-free viewing. The folio can be detached when you'd prefer a slimmer profile.
Upgrade pick: Apple Leather Sleeve
Here's an elegant - if pricey - leather sleeve that will keep your iPhone 12 Pro Max safe and snug while you're out and about. You can keep your iPhone naked for daily use and slip it inside this soft leather sleeve when you're not using it. It includes a pocket for cards and cash, and the sleeve is compatible with MagSafe charging.
Keep it classy
There's nothing like fine leather to convey a sophisticated look and feel. Protect your iPhone in style with one of these best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather cases. We love the Le Marche Detachable Wallet Case for its silky soft feel and versatility. The wallet folio can be used as a phone stand or detached when you don't need it.
If genuine leather seems a little on the pricey side, PU leather offers many of the same benefits for a much more attractive price. The Salawat PU Leather Case is a great option if you're trying to stay below budget. No matter which you choose, any of these leather cases will make a fine companion to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Go the distance with a nifty running case for that iPhone 12 Pro Max
A jostling iPhone 12 Pro Max or easily dropped handheld device is not going to help your running game. Keep it safe ad secure no matter how far or fast you run when you use one of these running cases and accessories.
Awesome holster cases for your iPhone XS Max
If you like wearing your smartphone on your belt, these holster-based cases for the iPhone XS Max are worth checking out. Each provides protection and varying degrees of style.
Dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max to weather any heavy-duty situation
Whether you work outdoors, enjoy rough adventures, or you're just particularly clumsy, a rugged case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is never a bad idea. Keep your iPhone in pristine case with a protective heavy-duty case like one of these.