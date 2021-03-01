Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Photography Cases iMore 2021

The iPhone 12 Pro Max brings the most advanced smartphone camera known to man, so why not ditch the old point-and-click and replace it with a well-accessorized iPhone? There are several iPhone cases and accessories that can improve or streamline your iPhone photography and videography. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max photography cases to take your image creation to the next level.

iPhotography

If you thought there was no improving the iPhone 12 Pro Max camera, think again! The best iPhone 12 Pro Max photography cases can add creativity and professional quality to your iPhone photography. We love the Moment line of cases and lenses since they can be used in so many different combinations to improve your shots.

If underwater photography is your game, however, then you'll love the SeaLife SportDiver. This case will allow you to dive with your iPhone up to 130 feet to capture underwater imagery. Look through the options and choose the case that best suits your photography style.