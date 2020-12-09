Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Rugged Cases iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 has the toughest screen of any iPhone before it, but that doesn't make it invincible. And if you're rough on your phones, you know that the corners and back panel are just as susceptible to damage. Anyone who works or plays hard should have a heavy-duty case to protect that expensive smartphone from damage. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max rugged cases to keep your handset in pristine condition no matter what you put it through.

Go rugged or go home

Don't risk damage to your gorgeous iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you're hard on your phones, you'll need one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max rugged cases to keep it looking like new. We're big fans of the OtterBox Defender Series because it has stood the test of time, building virtually indestructible cases for iPhones for over 10 years.

If you'd prefer something a little more affordable, the Raptic Shield is also a super protective case that isn't as expensive as other military-grade cases. This one also offers some fun color options. There's plenty of options on this list to fit different budgets and lifestyles; choose the one that fits you.