The iPhone 12 has the toughest screen of any iPhone before it, but that doesn't make it invincible. And if you're rough on your phones, you know that the corners and back panel are just as susceptible to damage. Anyone who works or plays hard should have a heavy-duty case to protect that expensive smartphone from damage. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max rugged cases to keep your handset in pristine condition no matter what you put it through.
- Old reliable: OtterBox Defender Series
- Road warrior: Rokform Magnetic Protective Case
- Sleek and stylish: Mous Limitless 3.0
- Totally clear: OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case
- Best sustainable choice: LifeProof Wake Series Case
- Cool design: UAG Pathfinder Series
- Best value: Raptic Shield Case
- Rugged wallet: Nomad Rugged Folio
Old reliable: OtterBox Defender SeriesStaff Pick
OtterBox is the brand leader in rugged cases for iPhone, and for good reason. Their cases are well-built with the best materials and stand the test of time. This case is guaranteed by OtterBox Certified Drop Protection, which means it underwent over 200 hours of testing before it was approved for use.
Road warrior: Rokform Magnetic Protective Case
Not only is the Rokform case built with an incredibly tough polycarbonate armor, but it also comes with a built-in mounting system that you can use to attach the iPhone to any vehicle safely, such as an ATV or motorcycle. No matter what your wheels of choice are, Rokform is ready to accompany you on the road.
Sleek and stylish: Mous Limitless 3.0
The slimmest rugged case on our list, Mous manages to incorporate heavy-duty impact protection into a slim profile. The case is not bulky or heavy, but it does promise drop protection up to a shocking 45 feet. This one is also available in a range of beautiful and unique materials, such as real walnut, bamboo, or leather.
Totally clear: OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case
It's rare to find a rugged case that is also completely transparent, but OtterBox managed to make it happen. The clear TPU material offers military-grade protection, but it won't hide the beautiful shape and colors of your iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Best sustainable choice: LifeProof Wake Series Case
Why not buy a rugged iPhone case and clean up the planet at the same time? The recyclable LifeProof Wake series is manufactured using plastic materials that are cleaned out of the ocean. Some proceeds from every purchase also go back to support efforts to remove plastic from the world's oceans.
Cool design: UAG Pathfinder Series
Now here's a tough case with a cool angular design that is sure to turn heads. The heavy-duty UAG Pathfinder comes in 12 color combinations, so you can choose the one that best suits your taste.
Best value: Raptic Shield Case
Rugged cases are never cheap because they require quality materials and many hours of testing to prove their strength, but the Raptic Shield is one of the most affordable. This one provides military-grade impact protection, but it won't break the bank. It also comes in seven cute colors.
Rugged wallet: Nomad Rugged Folio
Most wallet cases do not provide rugged protection at the same time, but Nomad is here to change that. Fine Horween leather is combined with TPU bumpers for a highly protective case that also looks elegant and stylish. The folio case holds up to three cards plus cash.
Go rugged or go home
Don't risk damage to your gorgeous iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you're hard on your phones, you'll need one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max rugged cases to keep it looking like new. We're big fans of the OtterBox Defender Series because it has stood the test of time, building virtually indestructible cases for iPhones for over 10 years.
If you'd prefer something a little more affordable, the Raptic Shield is also a super protective case that isn't as expensive as other military-grade cases. This one also offers some fun color options. There's plenty of options on this list to fit different budgets and lifestyles; choose the one that fits you.
