Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen Protectors
The iPhone 12 Pro Max needs a screen protector to protect that big gorgeous screen, even with the Ceramic Shield screen. Yes, it is supposed to be stronger than glass, but that refers to shatter resistance. The Ceramic Shield screen can still get scratched up. If you don't like scratched screens, and you want extra drop protection, a screen protector is a must. We've rounded up some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 12 Pro Max for you.
The Apple Store has a "machine" to help install screen protectors perfectly every time. When I worked there, I used that machine many times every day. Spigen has a similar device. If you're nervous about applying your own screen protector, get this kit. You get two screen protectors and the installation device.
Think about if you prefer to have the whole notch cut out or just the speaker. ESR's screen protector has a hole for the speaker but the True Depth camera is covered by glass. There's no right or wrong, just your preference. This three-pack comes with a frame to guide installation.
Keep nosy nuisances from looking over your shoulder with a tinted screen protector. You can only see your screen looking straight on when you use one of these. You get two screen protectors in this package.
Yes, it's expensive, but this screen protector does more than protect your screen from mishaps. It has a built-in blue light filter to protect your eyes, and it uses Kastus Anti-microbial Technology to protect you from germs.
This is a six-layer screen protector that protects your iPhone 12 Pro Max's screen as you'd expect. But Gadget Guard takes it a step further. If your iPhone 12 Pro Max screen breaks with this screen protector on it, Gadget Guard will pay up to $250 for repair.
The Tuff Sheet by Smartish has a notch, so it leaves your speaker and cameras uncovered. Included in the package: two tempered glass screen protectors and an installation frame. The Tuff Sheet is "tested by fiesty kittens" to ensure scratch resistance and it's just 0.33 millimeters thick.
Which should you choose?
If you aren't 100% comfortable installing your own screen protector, like most of my customers at the Apple Store, I'd recommend the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector.. The included installation kit makes it pretty much goof-proof to install your screen protector correctly. Just follow the instructions, clean your screen thoroughly before installation, and apply it in a dust-free environment. You get two screen protectors just in case it goes wrong, or you want a spare to share.
Gadget Guard puts its money where its mouth is. The Gadget Guard iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protector's hefty price tag includes insurance for your iPhone 12 Pro Max screen. You'll have to register your screen protector online and you'll need to file a claim if your screen breaks. But, it's worth it to get up to $250 toward a screen repair in case your iPhone 12 Pro Max experiences a major mishap while the screen protector is in place.
While you're at it, don't forget to pick up an iPhone 12 Pro Max case! You'll want allover protection, and a case plus a screen protector is the best way to get it.
