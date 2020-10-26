Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen Protectors iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro Max needs a screen protector to protect that big gorgeous screen, even with the Ceramic Shield screen. Yes, it is supposed to be stronger than glass, but that refers to shatter resistance. The Ceramic Shield screen can still get scratched up. If you don't like scratched screens, and you want extra drop protection, a screen protector is a must. We've rounded up some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 12 Pro Max for you.

Which should you choose?

If you aren't 100% comfortable installing your own screen protector, like most of my customers at the Apple Store, I'd recommend the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector.. The included installation kit makes it pretty much goof-proof to install your screen protector correctly. Just follow the instructions, clean your screen thoroughly before installation, and apply it in a dust-free environment. You get two screen protectors just in case it goes wrong, or you want a spare to share.

Gadget Guard puts its money where its mouth is. The Gadget Guard iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protector's hefty price tag includes insurance for your iPhone 12 Pro Max screen. You'll have to register your screen protector online and you'll need to file a claim if your screen breaks. But, it's worth it to get up to $250 toward a screen repair in case your iPhone 12 Pro Max experiences a major mishap while the screen protector is in place.

While you're at it, don't forget to pick up an iPhone 12 Pro Max case! You'll want allover protection, and a case plus a screen protector is the best way to get it.