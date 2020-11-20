Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Thin Cases iMore 2020

The Apple iPhone is an icon of beautiful tech design; it seems a shame to cover it up with a case. For those who prefer a naked iPhone but need at least a minimal layer of protection, a thin case is the way to go. You can protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max from bumps and scratches without confining it in a big, bulky case. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max thin cases that provide a bit of protection without taking away from that slim, sleek profile you love.

Thin is in

If you're ready to dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max in some sleek, minimal protection, these iPhone 12 Pro Max thin cases are just what you need. We recommend the CASEKOO Slim Fit Case for anyone who has a Pacific Blue iPhone since it's the only one that offers a case in this exact shade. It's a thin, matte case with raised bezels to protect the most vulnerable areas of your smartphone.

If you like to do some serious photography with your iPhone, check out the Moment line of cases. Their thin case appears simple but it will work with all of Moment's photography lenses and accessories. Go through the different types of cases and find the one that best suits you and your iPhone.