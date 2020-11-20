Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Thin Cases iMore 2020
The Apple iPhone is an icon of beautiful tech design; it seems a shame to cover it up with a case. For those who prefer a naked iPhone but need at least a minimal layer of protection, a thin case is the way to go. You can protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max from bumps and scratches without confining it in a big, bulky case. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max thin cases that provide a bit of protection without taking away from that slim, sleek profile you love.
- Pacific Blue true: CASEKOO Slim Fit Case
- Function + fit: Spigen Thin Fit
- Shiny and strong: TORRAS Diamonds Series
- The thinnest of the thin: PEEL Ultra Thin
- The original: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Sophisticated look: totallee Thin Case
- Best for photographers: Moment Thin Case
- Best design: OtterBox Figura Series with MagSafe
Pacific Blue true: CASEKOO Slim Fit CaseStaff Pick
If you chose the newest Pacific Blue color for your iPhone 12 Max Pro, you probably want to show off that cool nautical shade. The CASEKOO slim fit is an exact match for the Pacific Blue shade, and it's only 0.03" thick so you'll barely know it's there. The smooth, matte finish is smudge-proof, and the case incorporates a raised bezel around the camera and screen for protection.
Function + fit: Spigen Thin Fit
Spigen is known for its quality and functionality at a good price, and this case is no exception. The thin case fits like a glove and includes protective button covers that are almost indistinguishable from the iPhone's own. It's lightweight, pocket-friendly, and easy to install or remove quickly.
Shiny and strong: TORRAS Diamonds Series
For the shiniest, most protective thin case around, check out the TORRAS Diamonds Series. This clear case is thin but it does have reinforced corners and bezelled edges for extra protection. It's also crystal clear and ultra-shiny just like its namesake.
The thinnest of the thin: PEEL Ultra Thin
Now, THIS is a thin case. At a thickness of 0.01", it's basically paper. It literally does not get thinner than this. Honestly, we don't even see how it's possible for a case to be this thin and still do its job, but PEEL has been doing it for years. Despite its super slim profile, this case is built with the subtlest of raised bezels to protect the camera and screen from scratches and dents.
The original: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
While the Apple Silicone Case is not the thinnest around, it is not thick or bulky. The lightweight silicone is soft yet protective with a smooth, grippy texture that you'll love the feel of. The best part? It is built with MagSafe technology so it works perfectly with all Apple MagSafe accessories.
Sophisticated look: totallee Thin Case
Another ultra-thin case, the totallee Thin Case clocks in at only 0.02". This one has a unique frosted look that's just a tad translucent. The result is a smart, sophisticated cover that is simple, yet attractive. It comes in five color options.
Best for photographers: Moment Thin Case
At first glance, this looks like any other thin case, but Moment has more to offer. The case is compatible with Moment's large line of specialized lenses and photography accessories that can turn your iPhone 12 Pro Max into a professional camera. What's more, the case is 100% biodegradable! Who could ask for more?
Best design: OtterBox Figura Series with MagSafe
Artsy types will love this new line from Otterbox. While Otterbox is usually known for big, heavy-duty protective cases, this is a thin, beautifully designed case that still offers decent protection. It's made of a supple, flexible material that absorbs impacts and feels good in your hands. It comes in four different painterly patterns.
Thin is in
If you're ready to dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max in some sleek, minimal protection, these iPhone 12 Pro Max thin cases are just what you need. We recommend the CASEKOO Slim Fit Case for anyone who has a Pacific Blue iPhone since it's the only one that offers a case in this exact shade. It's a thin, matte case with raised bezels to protect the most vulnerable areas of your smartphone.
If you like to do some serious photography with your iPhone, check out the Moment line of cases. Their thin case appears simple but it will work with all of Moment's photography lenses and accessories. Go through the different types of cases and find the one that best suits you and your iPhone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out the best rugged cases.
Leather cases give the iPhone 12 Pro a sophisticated look and feel
If you like the idea of protecting your gorgeous iPhone 12 Pro without taking away from its sophisticated design, consider a fine leather case. These beautifully crafted leather cases will only add distinction and charm to an already impressive smartphone.
Protect your big, beautiful iPhone 12 Pro Max with a new case
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's top-of-the-line handset. Surely, you want to preserve its good looks with a case. We've rounded up some of the best cases you can buy, from the thinnest barely-there cases to more rugged options.