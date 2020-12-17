Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Ultra-Thin Cases iMore 2020

If you've gotten your hands on the biggest, heaviest iPhone ever — the iPhone 12 Pro Max — then you probably don't want to weigh it down more with a bulky, rugged case. For everyday protection, a slim case with a sleek profile will suffice to keep your phone safe and protected from most bumps and scratches. We've compiled this list of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max ultra-thin cases for your shopping pleasure.

Staying slim with these iPhone 12 Pro Max cases

Keep your iPhone slim and trim with any of these iPhone 12 Pro Max ultra-thin cases. My favorite is the CASEKOO Slim Fit because it offers a sleek, slim case that matches the Pacific Blue color of my iPhone perfectly. This case is also offered in Silver and Graphite for a nice match in any colorway of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If you need a more protective case but don't want to add bulk, the TORRAS Guardian Series offers military-grade drop protection in an ultra-thin profile. This one also has a protective lip around the camera and screen so your iPhone will remain safe and sound no matter where you go. Take a look at the many different options on this list and choose the one that feels right for you.