Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Ultra-Thin Cases iMore 2020
If you've gotten your hands on the biggest, heaviest iPhone ever — the iPhone 12 Pro Max — then you probably don't want to weigh it down more with a bulky, rugged case. For everyday protection, a slim case with a sleek profile will suffice to keep your phone safe and protected from most bumps and scratches. We've compiled this list of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max ultra-thin cases for your shopping pleasure.
- Matchy matchy: CASEKOO Slim Fit
- Thinnest of the thin: PEEL Ultra Thin Case
- A cool frosty look: totallee Thin Case
- Fun prints: Case-Mate Barely There
- Thin yet protective: TORRAS Guardian Series
- Bright like a diamond: TORRAS Diamonds Series
- Best value: Spigen Thin Fit
- Ultra-thin leather: ESR Metro Series
Matchy matchy: CASEKOO Slim FitStaff Pick
CASEKOO is always a crowd-pleaser because of its high-quality cases at reasonable price points. As the owner of a Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max, this is my favorite because it's one of the only brands to offer a slim case in a Pacific Blue shade to match my iPhone. It also offers Graphite and Silver colorways that complement the other colors offered in this iPhone form factor.
Thinnest of the thin: PEEL Ultra Thin Case
You won't find any case anywhere that's slimmer than the PEEL case. At 0.01 inches thick, it's basically as thin as a sheet of paper. Although it's not all that protective, it'll shield the iPhone from very minor bumps and scratches.
A cool frosty look: totallee Thin Case
Almost as thin as the PEEL case, the totallee case clocks in at 0.02 inches thick. This one has a frosted exterior that improves grip and lends a sophisticated look to your iPhone.
Fun prints: Case-Mate Barely There
Although it's barely there, as the name suggests, this ultra-thin, ultra-light case from Case-Mate offers a variety of fun and colorful prints to make your iPhone more unique. My favorite prints are the vintage Kodak styles.
Thin yet protective: TORRAS Guardian Series
This slim case from TORRAS is the only case on this list that offers military-grade drop protection. It's not quite as ultra-thin as some other cases, but it does have a very slim profile. The raised lip around the camera and screen promise drop protection up to six feet.
Bright like a diamond: TORRAS Diamonds Series
If you're attracted to bright and shiny objects, the Diamonds Series from TORRAS will be just the thing. It's thin, trim, and super shiny. The clear case is built with reinforced corners to protect against dents.
Best value: Spigen Thin Fit
Spigen is well-known for producing good quality cases at affordable prices. The Spigen Thin Fit is a slim case with a pleasant, smooth surface and clicky, responsive built-in button covers.
Ultra-thin leather: ESR Metro Series
Most leather cases do not offer a slim profile, but ESR's Metro Series offers a soft, high-quality leather exterior and microfiber interior that's somehow packed into a 0.03 inch thick case. This is a classy case that will develop a natural patina over time.
Staying slim with these iPhone 12 Pro Max cases
Keep your iPhone slim and trim with any of these iPhone 12 Pro Max ultra-thin cases. My favorite is the CASEKOO Slim Fit because it offers a sleek, slim case that matches the Pacific Blue color of my iPhone perfectly. This case is also offered in Silver and Graphite for a nice match in any colorway of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
If you need a more protective case but don't want to add bulk, the TORRAS Guardian Series offers military-grade drop protection in an ultra-thin profile. This one also has a protective lip around the camera and screen so your iPhone will remain safe and sound no matter where you go. Take a look at the many different options on this list and choose the one that feels right for you.
