Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Wallet Cases iMore 2021

Combining your wallet and phone is a simple way to add convenience to your daily routine. Minimize your lifestyle and lighten your pockets with one of our picks for the iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet cases. We've put together a range of different styles to fit different preferences and budgets.

Time to simplify

Simplify your life with any of these iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet cases. By combining your iPhone and wallet, you'll have one less thing to worry about when you're on the go. We prefer the Apple Leather Wallet because it's so simple and smart, utilizing Apple's MagSafe technology to hold the little wallet in place whenever you need it.

Another less expensive option is the Smartish Wallet Slayer, which doesn't look like a wallet case but gets the job done in an array of cool patterns. This one is also super grippy and protective for clumsy iPhone owners like me. Whether you're looking for a wallet-like feel or a simple TPU case with a card slot, there's a wallet case on this list that will work perfectly for you.