Combining your wallet and phone is a simple way to add convenience to your daily routine. Minimize your lifestyle and lighten your pockets with one of our picks for the iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet cases. We've put together a range of different styles to fit different preferences and budgets.
- The simple solution: Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
- Best value: Arae PU Leather Wallet Case
- Extra space: BlackBrook Bi-Fold Wallet Case
- Super slim: Bellroy Phone Case with Card Holder
- A modern look: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
- Luxurious feel: Bella Fino Wallet Case
- Upgrade pick: Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
- Hidden compartment: Spigen Slim Armor CS Case
Now that Apple has integrated MagSafe into the iPhone 12 Pro Max, turning your iPhone into a wallet is delightfully simple. Just snap this little baby onto the back of your phone, and the built-in magnets will hold it firmly in place. This leather wallet is shielded to protect magnetized credit cards and it comes in multiple colorways that look awesome on the back of a naked iPhone.
If you need a wallet case but you don't have the budget for expensive leather, this PU leather case from Arae gets the job done at a much lower price than most genuine leather cases. It offers a very similar look and feel, as well as plenty of space for cards and cash.
For an iPhone wallet case that really does provide just as much real estate as a wallet, the BlackBrook B-Fold Wallet Case holds up to 11 cards as well as some cash. It's equipped with a magnetic closure and a snap button as well to ensure the wallet doesn't fall open, even when it's stuffed full. Surprisingly, this case also supports wireless charging.
The ultra-slim Bellroy Case with Card Holder is made of a thin, yet ultra-soft leather that feels fine and smooth to the touch. The three-card pocket is built into the back as a slot that can open and close. Bellroy is known for quality leather products that age gracefully and last for years.
For a wallet case that doesn't look like a wallet, the Smartish Wallet Slayer has a geometric design that looks modern and slick. The TPU material is grippy and protective, but it still leaves space for three cards plus a bit of cash. This case also comes in several fun patterns and colors.
Connoisseurs of fine leather will appreciate the superb craftsmanship of Pad & Quill's Bella Fino Wallet Case. The removable wallet folio holds 6-8 cards along with some cash, but you can remove it and stick with a simple leather case when needed.
Not for the faint of budget, Apple's Leather Sleeve is super soft and supple, acting as a removable protector for your naked iPhone 12 Pro Max. A built-in pocket will hold your cards while a detachable strap turns the case into a wristlet for easy carrying.
Want to keep your cash or cards hidden from view? The Spigen Slim Armor case features a hidden trap door where you can safely hide your valuables from view. It's also a pretty cool looking case that comes in several metallic colorways.
Time to simplify
Simplify your life with any of these iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet cases. By combining your iPhone and wallet, you'll have one less thing to worry about when you're on the go. We prefer the Apple Leather Wallet because it's so simple and smart, utilizing Apple's MagSafe technology to hold the little wallet in place whenever you need it.
Another less expensive option is the Smartish Wallet Slayer, which doesn't look like a wallet case but gets the job done in an array of cool patterns. This one is also super grippy and protective for clumsy iPhone owners like me. Whether you're looking for a wallet-like feel or a simple TPU case with a card slot, there's a wallet case on this list that will work perfectly for you.
