Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof Cases iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one heck of an investment, so you'll want to protect it from any possible harm. The phone's water resistance can be compromised if it has any dents or scratches, and you may not even realize that it has received water damage until the warranty is already caput. If you plan to enjoy any boating, swimming, or watersports with your iPhone 12 Pro Max, it would be wise to invest in a waterproof case. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max waterproof cases to keep your iPhone dry and safe.

Bottom Line

Swimming, diving, or sailing, there's plenty of reasons to find the best iPhone 12 Pro Max waterproof case to keep that big, beautiful smartphone watertight and safe. Our favorite is the Sportlink Waterproof Case because it offers excellent quality for a great low price. This one provides all-around protection along with a handy lanyard to prevent losing it in the water.

For outdoor adventurers, a more robust option may be necessary, like the Armor-X case. Not only is it heavy-duty and everything-proof, this case hooks onto a carabiner for added loss protection. No matter what you may need it for, there's a waterproof case on this list to suit and watery situation.