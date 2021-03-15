Best iPhone 12 Pro Photography Cases iMore 2021
There's no denying that the iPhone 12 Pro camera is a phenomenal piece of technology. By itself, the triple-lens camera can create beautiful imagery. Still, with a little help, the iPhone 12 Pro can create professional-level photography that's every bit as impressive as your standalone camera. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro photography cases and accessories to help you get the most out of smartphone image creation.
- Top quality: Sandmarc Wide Lens Edition
- Best for Vloggers: Digipower Essentials Video Blogging Kit
- The OG: Moment Thin Case With MagSafe
- No case no problem: Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone
- Hashtag yes-filter: LITECHASER PRO Filter System
- Best for underwater photography: SeaLife SportDiver Phone Case
Top quality: Sandmarc Wide Lens EditionStaff Pick
Here's a brand that creates professional-level lenses and filters to take your iPhone photography to another level. This set comes with a photography case and an included ultra-wide lens that snaps right over your iPhone 12 Pro lenses. This same case can work with many different Sandmarc lens and filter attachments.
Best for Vloggers: Digipower Essentials Video Blogging Kit
Transform your iPhone 12 Pro into a mini film studio with this affordable Video Blogging Kit from DigiPower. It includes a tabletop tripod, a 3.5mm microphone, and an LED light that all fit together to create a complete filming rig using your iPhone's camera.
The OG: Moment Thin Case With MagSafe
The original photography case maker, Moment now has a wide range of photography cases and compatible attachments to enhance iPhone imagery. This thin case comes with a drop-in mount that allows you to connect any Moment lens or filter to your iPhone 12 Pro. It's also fully compatible with MagSafe accessories.
No case no problem: Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone
This is not a case per se but a clip-on lens kit that will work with almost any iPhone case or even just a naked iPhone 12 Pro. The clip allows you to attach any Xenvo lens over the iPhone camera to create a more versatile shot. This kit comes with a TruView 0.45x wide-angle lens, a Clarus 15x macro lens, a TruGrip lens clip, a GlowClip mini LED light, a quick-release lanyard, and a DuraCase for keeping it all organized.
Hashtag yes-filter: LITECHASER PRO Filter System
Filters are not just for social media. Before Instagram, photographers started the trend of using actual lens filters to add drama and detail to photos. LiteChaser creates high-quality physical filters that add mood and intensity to photos without any loss of quality. This system comes with a photography case and a set of three different photo filters.
Best for underwater photography: SeaLife SportDiver Phone Case
Although it's not for the small budget, the SeaLife SportDiver Case is an impressive airtight container that transforms your iPhone 12 Pro into a deep-sea camera. With this case housing your iPhone, you can shoot film and photos from up to 130 feet deep.
Bottom Line
While any of these best iPhone 12 Pro photography cases will improve your photo game, our top pick is the Sandmarc Wide Lens Edition to start with. This brand makes professional-quality photography accessories that can immediately improve the imagery you produce. This Sandmarc case will also work with a wide variety of other lenses and filters.
If film and vlogging are your things, on the other hand, you may want to start with a simple video rig like the Digipower Essentials Video Blogging Kit. It comes with everything you need to get started making blog-worthy videos on the iPhone 12 Pro. Look over the options well; your choice will depend on the kind of content you wish to create.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enjoy that naked iPhone 12 Pro feeling with these ultra-thin cases
Most of us love the look and feel of our iPhone 12 Pro just as it is. If you hate the idea of covering up that lovely iPhone with a bulky case, then check out the best ultra-thin cases for a minimal solution that won't weight you down.
Let your iPhone 12 Pro's natural beauty shine with these clear cases
Don't hide that beautiful iPhone 12 from sight! Show off its true colors with a clear case that will provide protection without distracting designs or bulk.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro in style with these fashionable cases!
Want to protect your iPhone 12 Pro with something that's cute, stylish, and fashionable? Here are the best cases for the job!