The iPhone 12 Pro is a little beast of a smartphone with that ceramic-shield screen and sexy triple camera. It would be a shame to damage such a device. If you play rough with your devices, you'll need a rough case to keep your expensive iPhone in perfect condition. We've put together this list of the best iPhone 12 Pro rugged cases in different price ranges and form factors so you can find the one that best fits you.
- MagSafe-approved: OtterBox Defender Series XT with MagSafe
- Best for outdoor enthusists: RokForm Rugged Case
- Just simple protection: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Industrial design: UAG Pathfinder
- Fully waterproof: LifeProof FRE Series
- Slim, yet bullet-proof: PITAKA Aramid Fiber MagEZ Case
- Secret compartment: VRS DESIGN Damda Glide
- Best value: Dutyway Defender
MagSafe-approved: OtterBox Defender Series XT with MagSafeStaff Pick
In my opinion, you won't find a more protective case than the OtterBox Defender. This hefty case will protect your iPhone through the worst drops and falls. It has port covers to keep dust and grit out of the nooks and crannies, along with solid raised edges around sensitive areas like the screen and camera. The best part? It's the only rugged case with built-in MagSafe compatibility to work with any Apple MagSafe accessory.
Best for outdoor enthusists: RokForm Rugged Case
Whether you're an avid cyclist or a rock climber, the RokForm Case is ready to keep your iPhone safe through any outdoor activity. Not only is it super protective, but this case also comes with a unique magnetic locking system that allows it to be used with several convenient accessories. Attach it to a carabiner, bike mount, or belt to keep your iPhone secure by your side no matter where the adventure takes you.
Just simple protection: Spigen Rugged Armor
For a protective case that's not too bulky, the Spigen Rugged Armor case will get the job done. This TPU case provides heavy-duty protection for every surface of the iPhone, without all the bells whistles. It's just simple, straightforward protection you can count on.
Industrial design: UAG Pathfinder
If you want a protective case that also looks and feels rugged, you may appreciate the industrial look of this heavy-duty case from UAG. It provides 360º drop protection and reinforced corners for added shock absorption. The UAG Pathfinder comes in 13 different colorways.
Fully waterproof: LifeProof FRE Series
Although the iPhone 12 Pro is technically waterproof, it doesn't hurt to have a fully sealed waterproof case as extra insurance if you plan to keep your iPhone 12 Pro around or in the water for extended periods of time. This is a great solution for anyone who wants to take their iPhone along for their favorite boating and water sports.
Slim, yet bullet-proof: PITAKA Aramid Fiber MagEZ Case
The slimmest on our list, the PITAKA MagEZ Case is less than a millimeter thick! Despite its thin profile, the case still provides rugged protection due to its strong aramid-fiber construction. That's the same material used in bullet-proof vests! This is the thinnest rugged case you'll find, and it looks pretty sharp too.
Secret compartment: VRS DESIGN Damda Glide
The VRS Design Damda Glide provides heavy-duty protection, but it also has a hidden bonus. A secret compartment on the back slides open to reveal a card pocket that will hold 3-4 credit cards along with some cash. The strong steel construction provides excellent protection for both the iPhone and your valuables inside.
Best value: Dutyway Defender
A lot of heavy-duty iPhone cases come with a heavy-duty price tag, but that is not the case with the Dutyway Defender. Here is an inexpensive solution with military-grade drop protection and port covers to keep out dust and grit. It also comes in several fun colors.
Rugged and ready
The best iPhone 12 Pro rugged cases provide a combination of heavy-duty construction, all-around drop protection, and reinforced shock absorption around sensitive areas. All of the cases on this list fit the bill, although our favorite is definitely the OtterBox Defender with MagSafe. Not only does this one provide reliable, time-tested protection, it also works with all Apple MagSafe accessories.
If you prefer a simple case without all the bells and whistles, the Spigen Rugged Armor Case provides excellent drop protection at an attractive price point. This case will keep your iPhone safe enough, but it only comes in black. There are plenty of good options here; you'll have to decide for yourself which is the best choice for you and your iPhone 12 Pro.
