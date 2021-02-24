Best iPhone 12 Pro Rugged Cases iMore 2021

The iPhone 12 Pro is a little beast of a smartphone with that ceramic-shield screen and sexy triple camera. It would be a shame to damage such a device. If you play rough with your devices, you'll need a rough case to keep your expensive iPhone in perfect condition. We've put together this list of the best iPhone 12 Pro rugged cases in different price ranges and form factors so you can find the one that best fits you.

Rugged and ready

The best iPhone 12 Pro rugged cases provide a combination of heavy-duty construction, all-around drop protection, and reinforced shock absorption around sensitive areas. All of the cases on this list fit the bill, although our favorite is definitely the OtterBox Defender with MagSafe. Not only does this one provide reliable, time-tested protection, it also works with all Apple MagSafe accessories.

If you prefer a simple case without all the bells and whistles, the Spigen Rugged Armor Case provides excellent drop protection at an attractive price point. This case will keep your iPhone safe enough, but it only comes in black. There are plenty of good options here; you'll have to decide for yourself which is the best choice for you and your iPhone 12 Pro.