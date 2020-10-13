Best iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protectors iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro is official, friends, and it's time to get some new accessories. If you're all set for cases, you might be wondering what else you can do to protect your new iPhone physically. Well, a screen protector would be a fine way to do it, and there are already some out there ready to take their place on your brand new iPhone 12 Pro when it arrives in your hands very soon.

Our recommendation

I prefer the TrueDepth camera on the front to be completely clear, so I'd go for the Mkeke Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Pro screen protector if I were getting one. It's good for protecting against scratches and even some drops, and it's easy to apply.

If covering the notch in a screen protector gives you some additional peace of mind, the ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector is a good choice. Like Mkeke's product, it's case-friendly and comes with the tools you need for a seamless, bubble-free application.