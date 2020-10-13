Best iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protectors iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro is official, friends, and it's time to get some new accessories. If you're all set for cases, you might be wondering what else you can do to protect your new iPhone physically. Well, a screen protector would be a fine way to do it, and there are already some out there ready to take their place on your brand new iPhone 12 Pro when it arrives in your hands very soon.

Protect the pro: Mkeke Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Pro screen protector

You get three-to-a-pack with Mkeke's screen protector, complete with an easy-to-use frame installation tool to make sure you have perfect alignment between your screen protector and your iPhone.

$10 at Amazon

Ready to go: ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector

These tempered glass screen protectors come in packs of three, complete with a frame for easy application. They're fully compatible with any case you get, giving your iPhone 12 Pro complete protection all around.

$10 at Amazon

Lucky save: Luckymore Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Pro screen protector

Your iPhone 12 Pro's screen will remain pristine thanks to this three-protector kit, which comes with everything you need to apply a screen protector, as well as three screen protectors themselves.

$10 at Amazon

A shining example: FLOVEME Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector

Using improved ABS glue, FLOVEME's screen protector keeps your iPhone's screen safe while also preventing bubbles from forming during the application process. It also has an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay.

$12 at Amazon

Clear the notch: OEAGO Filmhoo Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector

Another set of three, keep your iPhone 12 Pro's screen free from scratches and safe from drops with this affordable tempered glass screen protector that's great for your iPhone 12 Pro.

$10 at Amazon

Throw-away pricing: APEKX iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector

APEKX's screen protectors fit into the category of "available now," which is invaluable when you need a screen protector. For the price (and you get two in a pack), you can just toss them if you don't like them.

$7 at Amazon

Our recommendation

I prefer the TrueDepth camera on the front to be completely clear, so I'd go for the Mkeke Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Pro screen protector if I were getting one. It's good for protecting against scratches and even some drops, and it's easy to apply.

If covering the notch in a screen protector gives you some additional peace of mind, the ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector is a good choice. Like Mkeke's product, it's case-friendly and comes with the tools you need for a seamless, bubble-free application.

