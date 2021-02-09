Best iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Cases iMore 2021

With all the membership cards, credit cards, IDs, and cash you need to keep on hand, your pockets may be feeling heavier every day. If you'd like to condense the load you carry around, a wallet case for your iPhone can be a great solution. These are the best iPhone 12 Pro wallet cases available to lighten up those pockets and bags.

No wallet, no problem

With the wallet cases on this list, you can give up the old wallet and keep your pockets light and free of extra bulk. Combine your wallet and iPhone case for one solution that can simplify your everyday life. We prefer the Case-Mate Tough Leather Wallet because it offers real leather at an attractive price point. This one also has trustworthy protective qualities.

For a more simple approach, check out the Incipio Stashback with its trapdoor solution to discreetly store credit cards and cash. This one doesn't even look like a wallet case, so it may be more attractive as a hidden backup to hide a credit card or cash in case of an emergency. With all of these choices, you're certain to find one of the best iPhone 12 Pro wallet cases to simplify your lifestyle.