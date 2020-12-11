Best iPhone 12 Rugged Cases iMore 2020
If you're a butterfingers like me, you've probably broken and dented a few iPhones in your day. Although those ultra thin cases look great, they just don't hold up to the rough treatment my iPhones receive, so I always buy heavy-duty cases with military-grade protection. My iPhone 12 is no exception. After a few years of trying out different types of cases, these are my picks for the best iPhone 12 rugged cases.
- OG Protection: LifeProof Next Amplify The Action
- The grippiest: Smartish Gripzilla
- Best value: Spigen Tough Armor
- Rough and ready: OtterBox Defender Series
- Slim and clear: TORRAS Patronus Series
- Rugged wallet: UAG Rugged Metropolis
- Totally waterproof: Ghostek Nautical Waterproof Case
- Bullet-proof: PITAKA Aramid Fiber Case
OG Protection: LifeProof Next Amplify The ActionStaff Pick
LifeProof has been around long enough to prove their worth; I've been buying cases from this brand since I was rocking an iPhone 4. A LifeProof case has yet to disappoint me. Clear, rugged, and drop-tested to the extreme, this case really is life-proof.
The grippiest: Smartish Gripzilla
There's a reason they call this case the Gripzilla! The rubberized, grooved sides fit perfectly into your hand to prevent drops. Even if it does fall, the air-cushioned corners and raised bezels will protect the iPhone from any angle.
Best value: Spigen Tough Armor
Despite its surprisingly low price point, the Spigen Tough Armor Case provides excellent impact protection all around, even around the camera lenses. It also has a nifty built-in kickstand!
Rough and ready: OtterBox Defender Series
The Otterbox Defender is about as rugged as it gets for iPhone protection. This is a great choice for anyone who leads an active, heavy-duty lifestyle. This case will make your iPhone 12 virtually indestructible.
Slim and clear: TORRAS Patronus Series
If you prefer a rugged case with a sleek profile, look into the TORRAS Patronus Series. This case is both slim and transparent, but it also offers shock resistance up to drops of 8ft.
Rugged wallet: UAG Rugged Metropolis
Here we have a heavy-duty case that offers military-grade protection as well as fine Italian leather! The outer folio is made up of soft leather, while the corners, screens, and camera are protected by tough TPU. The only downside is the steep price.
Totally waterproof: Ghostek Nautical Waterproof Case
Ghostek offers a fine case that is both highly protective and totally waterproof. With a built-in screen protector and air-tight covers over all ports and buttons, you can dive or sail with this case without a worry.
Bullet-proof: PITAKA Aramid Fiber Case
Talk about iPhone armor! The PITAKA case is made out of aramid fiber - the same stuff used to make body armor. Despite its tough construction, this is also the thinnest case on our list.
Bottom line
Stop worrying about damaging your iPhone, and rest assured with one of the best iPhone 12 rugged cases. We prefer the LifeProof Next for a combination of heavy-duty protection, sharp design, and long-term reliability. This brand has been producing excellent protective cases for over ten years.
If that case is out of your budget, try Spigen Tough Armor. This case offers military-grade impact protection at a great low price point. Once you have your iPhone 12 properly cased, you can enjoy all your favorite adventures without a thought for dropping your phone.
