Best iPhone 12 Rugged Cases iMore 2020

If you're a butterfingers like me, you've probably broken and dented a few iPhones in your day. Although those ultra thin cases look great, they just don't hold up to the rough treatment my iPhones receive, so I always buy heavy-duty cases with military-grade protection. My iPhone 12 is no exception. After a few years of trying out different types of cases, these are my picks for the best iPhone 12 rugged cases.

Bottom line

Stop worrying about damaging your iPhone, and rest assured with one of the best iPhone 12 rugged cases. We prefer the LifeProof Next for a combination of heavy-duty protection, sharp design, and long-term reliability. This brand has been producing excellent protective cases for over ten years.

If that case is out of your budget, try Spigen Tough Armor. This case offers military-grade impact protection at a great low price point. Once you have your iPhone 12 properly cased, you can enjoy all your favorite adventures without a thought for dropping your phone.