Best iPhone 12 screen protectors iMore 2022

The iPhone 12 is a fantastic phone, and you'll want to keep it in excellent condition. In addition to a great case, you'll want to invest in a screen protector. The iPhone 12 might come with a new Ceramic Shield feature to prevent screen damage, but to keep it truly pristine, a screen protector is the way to go. Keep in mind that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are exactly the same size, so their cases and screen protectors are interchangeable. Here are some of the best iPhone 12 screen protectors you can buy.

Again and again and again : Mkeke Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector Staff Favorite You get three-to-a-pack with Mkeke's screen protector, complete with an easy-to-use frame installation tool to make sure you have perfect alignment between your screen protector and your iPhone. These are some of the best iPhone 12 screen protectors for most people. $6 at Amazon Scratch-resistant : APEKX iPhone Screen Protector APEKX's scratch-resistant and shatterproof screen protectors are made from 9H tempered glass. The oleophobic coating resists fingerprints. You get two in the package, and an installation frame is included. $5 at Amazon Ready for anything : ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 12 Screen Protector These tempered glass screen protectors come in packs of three, complete with a frame for easy application. They're fully compatible with any case you get, giving your iPhone complete protection all around. $12 at Amazon Anti-glare : Mothca Matte Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro/12 If you prefer a matte screen, check out this anti-glare, anti-fingerprint tempered glass screen protector. While it has that silky matte finish, it still retains that HD clarity. $9 at Amazon Plastic film : Tech Armor HD Clear Plastic Film Screen Protector (NOT Glass) for Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro If you prefer something lighter than glass protecting your screen, consider this thin plastic film screen protector. Japanese PET film and high-grade silicone adhesives combine for excellent viewing clarity and bubble-free installation. You get four in a package. $9 at Amazon Privacy, please : LϟK Privacy Screen Protector Compatible for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Much like tinted windows on your car, these tinted screen protectors provide some protection from would-be nosey Nellies. You get two anti-spy, anti-glare screen protectors plus an installation frame in the package. $10 at Amazon

The best iPhone 12 screen protectors for you

In addition to protecting your iPhone 12 with one of the best iPhone 12 cases, we highly recommend you get a screen protector. There are some options on this list that only have a cutout for the earpiece, and frankly, I want that front-facing TrueDepth camera free and clear of any obstructions, no matter how clear the screen protector is. For that reason, I recommend the Mkeke Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector. It protects your iPhone from scratches, it's easy to apply, and it has open space for the iPhone's notch.

If you don't mind having the notch covered by a screen protector, or would even prefer it for that little extra peace of mind, then check out the ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector. Like Mkeke's product, it comes with an application frame, and three included protectors and is completely case-friendly.