Best iPhone 12 Screen Protectors iMore 2020

The iPhone 12 has been announced, which means it's time for new accessories. When you've just gotten a brand new iPhone, one of the first things you'll want to do is protect it. And aside from a case, one of the best accessories you can get is a screen protector. The iPhone 12 might come with a new Ceramic Shield feature to prevent damage, but sometimes your phone's screen needs all of the protection it can get.

Our recommendation

There are some options on this list that only have a cutout for the earpiece on the iPhone 12, and frankly, I want that front-facing TrueDepth camera free and clear of any obstructions, no matter how clear the screen protector. For that reason, I recommend that you pick up the Mkeke Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector. It'll protect your iPhone from scratches, it's easy to apply, and it has open space for the iPhone's notch.

If you don't mind having the notch covered by a screen protector, or would even prefer it for that little extra peace of mind, then check out the ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector. Like Mkeke's product, it comes with an application frame, and three included protectors and is completely case-friendly.