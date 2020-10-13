Best iPhone 12 Screen Protectors iMore 2020
The iPhone 12 has been announced, which means it's time for new accessories. When you've just gotten a brand new iPhone, one of the first things you'll want to do is protect it. And aside from a case, one of the best accessories you can get is a screen protector. The iPhone 12 might come with a new Ceramic Shield feature to prevent damage, but sometimes your phone's screen needs all of the protection it can get.
You get three-to-a-pack with Mkeke's screen protector, complete with an easy-to-use frame installation tool to make sure you have perfect alignment between your screen protector and your iPhone.
APEKX's screen protectors fit into the category of "available now," which is invaluable when you need a screen protector. For the price (and you get two in a pack), you can just toss them if you don't like them.
These tempered glass screen protectors come in packs of three, complete with a frame for easy application. They're fully compatible with any case you get, giving your iPhone complete protection all around.
Another three-pack set, keep your iPhone 12's screen safe from scratches and drops with this affordable tempered glass screen protector that's perfect for the 6.1-inch screen on your iPhone 12.
Using a new, upgraded ABS glue, the FLOVEME screen protector will keep your iPhone's screen safe while also preventing bubbles from forming during the application process. Features an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints.
Comes with the complete screen protector installation kit, including a frame, multiple protectors, wet wipes, dry wipes, and more. This protector is .33mm thick and is ready for any case you can throw at it.
Our recommendation
There are some options on this list that only have a cutout for the earpiece on the iPhone 12, and frankly, I want that front-facing TrueDepth camera free and clear of any obstructions, no matter how clear the screen protector. For that reason, I recommend that you pick up the Mkeke Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector. It'll protect your iPhone from scratches, it's easy to apply, and it has open space for the iPhone's notch.
If you don't mind having the notch covered by a screen protector, or would even prefer it for that little extra peace of mind, then check out the ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 12 screen protector. Like Mkeke's product, it comes with an application frame, and three included protectors and is completely case-friendly.
