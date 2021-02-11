Best iPhone 12 Thin Cases iMore 2021

Anyone who appreciates a good pair of snug-fitting jeans knows the battle of trying to stuff a bulky iPhone case into the back pocket. That's why many people prefer a slim iPhone 12 case that provides just the right combination of drop protection and sleek appearance. If this sounds like something you need to get in on, you're in luck. We've put together this handy list of the best iPhone 12 thin cases you'll find on the interweb.

Jeans-Pocket Approved

Stop doing that pocket wrestle and choose one of these iPhone 12 thin cases. We appreciate a simple clear case like the TORRAS Crystal Clear, which offers basic protection and lets the beauty of the iPhone 12 shine through. This is an especially attractive option if your iPhone 12 is rocking that beautiful new green colorway.

If you need more robust military-grade protection, then the OtterBox Symmetry won't disappoint. No matter how rough you treat your iPhone, the thin Symmetry Series will keep it safe and sound. Take your time to look over all the options and choose the one that best fits you and your iPhone 12.