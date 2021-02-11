Best iPhone 12 Thin Cases iMore 2021
Anyone who appreciates a good pair of snug-fitting jeans knows the battle of trying to stuff a bulky iPhone case into the back pocket. That's why many people prefer a slim iPhone 12 case that provides just the right combination of drop protection and sleek appearance. If this sounds like something you need to get in on, you're in luck. We've put together this handy list of the best iPhone 12 thin cases you'll find on the interweb.
Clearly simple: TORRAS Crystal ClearStaff Pick
When it comes to thin cases, my go-to is always the clear choice. Why not show off the sleek lines of the iPhone 12 in all its natural beauty? The TORRAS Crystal Clear Case provides basic protection in a slim, clear profile that won't yellow over time.
Next-level protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series
Although OtterBox is not known for producing slim cases, the Symmetry Series is the slimmest in their lineup. It's not quite as thin as some others on this list, but this case will provide the best military-grade drop protection you could ask for in a slim profile.
Screen protector included: i-Blason Cosmo Series
If you like a case with a little bling, you'll love this shiny number from i-Blason. The flashy geometric pattern is cute and eye-catching, but this case also packs in a little bit of extra protection in the way of a built-in screen protector.
Original silicone: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
If you have a bit of budget to work with, the original Silicone Case from Apple is an old crowd favorite. The supple, grippy material feels lovely to the touch and provides good drop protection at the same time. This one also comes with built-in MagSafe compatibility for all your MagSafe accessories.
Budget silicone: ESR Cloud Series
The ESR Cloud Series is an inexpensive alternative to the Apple Silicone Case. It has the same soft, supple feel and a range of colors to choose from. This one does not incorporate MagSafe compatibility, however.
Kickstand FTW!: TORRAS MoonClimber
Love to use your iPhone 12 hands-free? This is the case for you! The TORRAS MoonClimber is a clear case with a built-in kickstand that you can use to prop up the phone in both horizontal and vertical positions. It also provides good basic protection for the iPhone.
Clear and practical: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
If you have an Apple Leather Wallet or other MagSafe accessories, you'll want a case that ensures maximum compatibility with those accessories. Your best bet is to buy an original MagSafe case that's certified by Apple, like this clear case that's slim and simple in appearance.
Jeans-Pocket Approved
Stop doing that pocket wrestle and choose one of these iPhone 12 thin cases. We appreciate a simple clear case like the TORRAS Crystal Clear, which offers basic protection and lets the beauty of the iPhone 12 shine through. This is an especially attractive option if your iPhone 12 is rocking that beautiful new green colorway.
If you need more robust military-grade protection, then the OtterBox Symmetry won't disappoint. No matter how rough you treat your iPhone, the thin Symmetry Series will keep it safe and sound. Take your time to look over all the options and choose the one that best fits you and your iPhone 12.
