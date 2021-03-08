Best iPhone 12 Ultra-Thin Cases iMore 2021

There's no denying that the naked iPhone 12 is one slick-looking machine. It looks good and feels good in your hand with those solid squared edges and flat sides. Covering up all that beauty with a bulky phone case seems a terrible shame. If you feel the same way, then why not look over this list of the best iPhone 12 ultra-thin cases to see which one works for you?

Slim pickings

Don't cover up all that iPhone 12 beauty with a big hefty case! Choose one of the best iPhone 12 ultra-thin cases to maintain that slim profile while keeping your handset safe from scratches and minor drops. We like the PITAKA MagEZ Case because of its tough, yet cool-looking design. This one also has built-in magnets that allow it to work with a range of convenient aramid-fiber accessories.

For the absolute slimmest case, however, you'll want the PEEL Case. Although it may not provide as much protection as some other cases on this list, there's nothing thinner than this. If a naked feel is what you like, we're certain there's a case here for you and your iPhone 12.