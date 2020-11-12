Best iPhone 12 Wallet Cases iMore 2020
The sleek, thin profile of the iPhone 12 makes it the lightest, slimmest iPhone yet. This means it's even easier to outfit it with a wallet case for a more minimal and organized approach to life. Stop worrying about carrying a bulky wallet or purse when you can carry everything you need in your iPhone case. The best iPhone 12 wallet cases are lightweight, slim, and lay flat when folded; each one on this list fits that criteria and then some.
- Simple ingenuity: iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
- The full wallet experience: Bella Fino iPhone 12 Wallet Case
- MagSafe compatible: Nomad Rugged Folio
- Best value: Spigen Slim Armor CS
- Pretty prints: Smartish Wallet Case - Slayer
- Luxury protection: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
- Affordable folio: TUCCH Wallet Case
- The leather jacket: Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
Simple ingenuity: iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafeStaff Pick
Apple's Leather Wallet with MagSafe is our favorite for sheer, simple ingenuity. It's the only wallet case that utilizes the iPhone 12's MagSafe feature to attach directly to the iPhone itself, with or without a MagSafe case. Slap it on or take it off effortlessly anytime, and you'll know that your cards are safe and secure with the strong magnetic attachment.
The full wallet experience: Bella Fino iPhone 12 Wallet Case
Bella Fino knows leather. All of their products are crafted using fine, full-grain American leather that develops a beautiful patina over time. This wallet case is available in three different colorways and it will easily fit multiple cards, IDs, and cash at the same time. A snug elastic strap keeps it all safely in place.
MagSafe compatible: Nomad Rugged Folio
Not to be out-leathered, the Nomad Rugged Folio also produces a fine case out of Horween leather. Although it doesn't hold as much cash and cards as the Bella Fino, the minimal design has a slim, hip profile that looks good from any angle. This case also allows for MagSafe charging.
Best value: Spigen Slim Armor CS
When budget is a factor, you can't go wrong with a Spigen. This Slim Armor case comes with a sneaky hidden compartment that will hold two cards. It comes in black, rose gold, and blue.
Pretty prints: Smartish Wallet Case - Slayer
The geometrically designed Slayer case by Smartish has a definite cool factor with its straight lines and interesting angles. It will hold three cards or a few folded bills, and it comes in several pretty colors and prints.
Luxury protection: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
Encased in soft, vegetable-tanned leather, the Mujjo Wallet Case has a supple feel and a luxurious appearance. Despite all its elegance, it is also highly protective, with high-rated drop protection for the screen and camera. The Mujjo supports wireless charging as well.
Affordable folio: TUCCH Wallet Case
If you love a good leather folio case but don't like the high price tag, look into the TUCCH. This is a folio-style leather case that holds multiple cards and cash; it also functions as a handy iPhone stand. It may not support all wireless chargers, but the price is right.
The leather jacket: Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
Although it's not for the shallow of pocket, the Apple Leather Sleeve is like a warm, sumptuous jacket for your iPhone 12. Not only does it protect the iPhone perfectly and keep the time visible, but the case also includes a few slots inside to carry cards and cash. The detachable wrist strap is the icing on the cake.
The downsizer
Any of these best iPhone 12 wallet cases will help you to downsize to a more simplified lifestyle. Just remember not to place credit cards that have a magnetic strip in-between the iPhone and a wireless charger. Other than that, these cases are perfectly safe for credit cards. We like the Leather Wallet with MagSafe because it attaches so seamlessly to the back of the iPhone. It can be attached or detached in seconds.
If you prefer something on the lower end of the budget spectrum, the Spigen Slim Armor is a good, protective case with a hidden compartment for credit cards. It's both affordable and sneaky! These are all good quality options; pick the one that best suits your lifestyle.
