Best iPhone 12 Wallet Cases iMore 2020

The sleek, thin profile of the iPhone 12 makes it the lightest, slimmest iPhone yet. This means it's even easier to outfit it with a wallet case for a more minimal and organized approach to life. Stop worrying about carrying a bulky wallet or purse when you can carry everything you need in your iPhone case. The best iPhone 12 wallet cases are lightweight, slim, and lay flat when folded; each one on this list fits that criteria and then some.

The downsizer

Any of these best iPhone 12 wallet cases will help you to downsize to a more simplified lifestyle. Just remember not to place credit cards that have a magnetic strip in-between the iPhone and a wireless charger. Other than that, these cases are perfectly safe for credit cards. We like the Leather Wallet with MagSafe because it attaches so seamlessly to the back of the iPhone. It can be attached or detached in seconds.

If you prefer something on the lower end of the budget spectrum, the Spigen Slim Armor is a good, protective case with a hidden compartment for credit cards. It's both affordable and sneaky! These are all good quality options; pick the one that best suits your lifestyle.