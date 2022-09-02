Best iPhone 12 waterproof cases 2022

It's true that the iPhone 12 is the most water-resistant smartphone ever made, until it isn't. A dent or crack in the outer casing can instantly compromise the iPhone's high IP rating, and the Apple warranty doesn't cover water damage. So if you spend any time around water or hope to take your iPhone 12 snorkeling, the ideal solution is a good waterproof case. For your shopping convenience, we have compiled the best iPhone 12 waterproof cases you can buy.

Dive into our pick of the best iPhone 12 waterproof cases

Ghostek Extreme Waterproof Phone Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best overall

At an IP68 waterproof rating, the Ghostek Extreme case is swim-proof up to 20 feet deep! This top-quality cover encases the entire iPhone in airtight rubber, thermoplastic, and polycarbonate; making it shockproof and dust-proof as well as waterproof. It even comes with specialized lens protectors to protect the iPhone 12 underwater while maintaining photo quality. Spidercase Waterproof Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Slim and simple

The SpiderCase is a lot simpler than most, with a straightforward black and transparent case that includes a screen protector and a lens protector for the camera. It's a slim case and claims drop protection as well as dust and snow protection. Aodh Waterproof Full-Body Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) All the pretty colors

If you love a good statement piece, this is the case for you. With seven iridescent shades to choose from, this waterproof case stands out from the rest. The Aodh also boats military-grade drop protection. Pelican Marine Active Series Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear protection

While the Pelican Marine Case is not as highly IP rated as some other cases on this list, it has two things going for it. First, it's the only waterproof case that's clear from all angles to let the beauty of the iPhone show through. Also, this one has excellent impact protection for drops of up to 18 feet. Ruky Waterproof Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best value

For waterproof protection at an affordable price, check out this Ruky case. This one provides 360º protection against both water and impacts. It is fully sealed and IP68 certified. DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 2 PRO Check Amazon (opens in new tab) For serious divers

Not for the faint of budget, the DIVEFOLK housing case is a serious case for serious underwater photographers. Make the most out of that iPhone 12 with a specialized underwater housing that will protect the phone for dives up to 262 feet. It includes a detachable wide-angle lens to enhance the already formidable camera. JOTO Floating Waterproof Phone Pouch View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Affordable diving

For those who want to do some underwater photography with their iPhone but can't afford an elite housing case, the JOTO Dry Bag is always a great solution. With this air-tight pouch, you can dive up to 100 feet and continue to use that amazing iPhone 12 camera.

How to pick a waterproof case so you can swim with your iPhone

Swim with your iPhone 12 without any worries of voiding that warranty. The best iPhone 12 waterproof cases will keep your iPhone safe, even if it has a crack or two on the screen. We prefer the Ghostek Extreme Case (opens in new tab) for its high-quality materials and its fully sealed, full-body protection. You can swim up to 20 feet deep with this case and fully enjoy the waterproof qualities of your iPhone 12.

For deeper dives, the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch (opens in new tab) protects your iPhone for deep dives up to an incredible 262 feet. This is an elite case for serious underwater photographers, but it will outperform any other for deep-water protection. The cases on this list provide options to suit a variety of budgets and lifestyles.