Best iPhone 12 Waterproof Cases

It's true that the iPhone 12 is the most water-resistant smartphone ever made ... until it isn't. A dent or crack in the outer casing can instantly compromise the iPhone's high IP rating, and the Apple warranty doesn't cover water damage! So if you spend any time around water or hope to take your iPhone 12 snorkeling, the ideal solution is a good waterproof case. For your shopping convenience, we have compiled the best iPhone 12 waterproof cases you can buy.

Swimming with iPhones

Swim with your iPhone 12 without any worries of voiding that warranty. The best iPhone 12 waterproof cases will keep your iPhone safe, even if it has a crack or two on the screen. We prefer the Ghostek Extreme Case for its high-quality materials and its fully sealed, full-body protection. You can swim up to 20 feet deep with this case and fully enjoy the waterproof qualities of your iPhone 12.

For deeper dives, the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch protects your iPhone for deep dives up to an incredible 262 feet. This is an elite case for serious underwater photographers, but it will outperform any other for deep-water protection. The cases on this list provide options to suit a variety of budgets and lifestyles.