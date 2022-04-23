Best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors iMore 2022

If you've been less than careful with your devices in the past, you probably want to get fitted out with an iPhone 13 mini screen protector this time around. No matter how rugged Apple makes its phones and how unbreakable their displays have gotten over time, your device can still get scratched and scuffed up when you drop it. We've rounded up some of the best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors below so you can get your protection in order.

Which iPhone 13 mini screen protector should you choose?

The iPhone 13 mini is the best iPhone on the market for small phone fans, but its diminutive size doesn't make it any less likely to take a tumble from time to time.

If you're not particularly comfortable installing a screen protector, it's best to go for one that comes with an installation kit that makes the process much easier. The Spigen EZ Fit iPhone 13 makes it easy to get the right fit with an auto-alignment kit, though cheaper options are available.

For those wanting to protect the rest of their iPhone 13 mini as well as the display, go for the Miracase Glass Case, which not only includes a tempered glass screen protector but also a bumper for the edges of the device. A clear back cover even protects the glass on the rear of the device.