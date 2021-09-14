Best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors iMore 2021

If you've been less than careful with your past iPhones, you probably want to slap a screen protector on your new iPhone 13 mini. No matter how rugged Apple makes its phones and how unbreakable the best iPhone displays have gotten over time, your device can still get scratched and scuffed up when you drop it. We've rounded up some of the best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors below so you can get your protection in order.

Easiest install : Spigen EZ Fit iPhone 13 mini Screen Protector Staff Pick If you're nervous installing your own screen protector, your best bet (other than visiting an Apple Store) is to get a screen protector that comes with an at-home installation kit. With Spigen's EZ Fit auto-alignment kit, you'll have a much better chance at getting a bubble-free installation yourself. $16 at Amazon Budget pick : Mr. Shield iPhone 13 mini Screen Protector If you are happy to self-install your screen protector without the help of a dedicated installation kit, you can save a little bit of cash with this Mr. Shield screen protector set. The protectors cover the entirety of the screen, including the notch, leaving just enough of a gap for the new speaker placement. $7 at Amazon Camera protection : Ferilinso iPhone 13 mini Screen Protector Like its predecessor, iPhone 13 mini has a rather large camera bump on the back housing its advanced cameras. This Ferilinso set includes three screen protectors as well as two camera lens protectors so you can rest assured the best feature of your new iPhone is protected too. $10 at Amazon Alignment frame : TAURI iPhone 13 mini Screen Protector You don't have to spend a lot to get an iPhone 13 mini screen protector set that makes it easy to install. TAURI's kit comes with an alignment frame and an instructional video that will help you get the right fit yourself. Plus it comes with some camera protection, too. $11 at Amazon Great value : iVoler iPhone 13 mini Screen Protector It may cost a little more than others on this list, but this iPhone 13 mini screen protector set from iVoler comes with four tempered glass screen guards, two camera lens protectors, and an alignment kit so you can more easily avoid making mistakes. If you regularly change your screen protector, it's a top pick. $13 at Amazon All around protection : Miracase Glass Case for iPhone 13 mini Since the iPhone 13 mini features glass on the front and on the back, those prone to dropping their devices should probably consider protecting both sides. Miracase envelops your phone in protection with a tempered glass screen protector and bumper case. Since it's clear on the back, your iPhone color choice will shine through. $20 at Amazon

Which iPhone 13 mini screen protector should you choose?

If you're not particularly comfortable installing a screen protector, it's best to go for one that comes with an installation kit that makes the process much easier. The Spigen EZ Fit iPhone 13 makes it easy to get the right fit with an auto-alignment kit, though cheaper options are available.

For those wanting to protect the rest of their iPhone 13 mini as well as the display, go for the Miracase Glass Case, which not only includes a tempered glass screen protector but also a bumper for the edges of the device. A clear back cover the protects the glass on the rear of the device.

The iPhone 13 mini has only just been announced, so we'll continue to update this list for more options as they appear.