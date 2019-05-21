Smartphones play an essential part in our lives. Unfortunately, mobile devices are just one fall away from breaking and becoming unusable. That's why we always recommend covering your devices with cases. These come in multiple styles, colors, and prices, each ready to add protection to your iPhone.

Lots of choices

The iPhone 6s continues to have many fans and users. The 2015 handset was the first to include 3D Touch and offered a strengthened chassis and upgraded system-on-chip, a 12-megapixel camera, and improved fingerprint recognition versus the iPhone 6. It was also the first iPhone to support "Hey Siri" capabilities without needing to be plugged into a wall outlet.

Though Apple discontinued the iPhone 6s in 2018, it remains available through third-parties. Because of this, cases for the device remain in production. Whether you decide to purchase our favorite iPhone 6s case, the TwelveSouth BookBook, or something more practical like the Spigen Tough Armor or Speck CandyShell Grip, you won't be disappointed. These and other iPhone 6s cases serve a useful purpose, so make sure you get one!

