Smartphones play an essential part in our lives. Unfortunately, mobile devices are just one fall away from breaking and becoming unusable. That's why we always recommend covering your devices with cases. These come in multiple styles, colors, and prices, each ready to add protection to your iPhone.
Our pick: Twelve South BookBookStaff favorite
TwelveSouth's signature BookBook design is on full display here, and you won't be disappointed. The exterior here looks like a well-worn novel, while the inside had room for ID cards and some cash. There's also a mounting mechanism that allows you to remove the wallet portion when you need to with ease. It's our favorite case for the iPhone 6s because of its look and functionality. It should last long after you replace your iPhone!
Practical protection: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen is known for inexpensive, well-crafted iPhone cases that provide lots of protection without much bulk. The Tough Armor line offers a soft, flexible core and hard plastic outer plate. Inputs remain open with a little extra wriggle room to accommodate third-party accessories.
Tasty choice: Speck CandyShell Grip
Speck's CandyShell is also a practical and stylish pick. With lots of color options available, this case is an excellent choice for anyone with an iPhone. An extra-grippy ribbed lining along the sides and back ensures your iPhone 6s never slips from your hand. These rubber stripes also mitigate impact before anything hits the hard plastic shell, while a raised lip protects your screen from drops.
It's a toughy: Urban Armor Gear
Not only does the Urban Armor Gear case for the iPhone 6s look tough, but it is tough. A honeycomb membrane on the inner rubber layer disperses impact, while a hard outer shell takes care of scuffs and scratches. Best of all, the critical keys are still accessible via passthrough buttons.
The whole package: OtterBox Defender
Offering three layers of protection, the OtterBox Defender Series ensures your iPhone 6s can survive any tumble unscathed. On the inside is a hard plastic core, which includes a built-in screen protector. Once assembled around your iPhone, the whole package is wrapped in a rubber skin for extra impact mitigation. The included holster can be clipped to stay open and act as a stand-in a pinch.
Pragmatic and TKTKTKTKTK: LifeProof FRE
The LifeProof FRE case combines total waterproof protection in a slim profile. A gasket sits between the two halves of the FRE case, and covers up the headphone jack, leaving power and volume keys accessible via pass-through buttons on the case. Touch ID still works just fine through the integrated screen protector.
Lots of choices
The iPhone 6s continues to have many fans and users. The 2015 handset was the first to include 3D Touch and offered a strengthened chassis and upgraded system-on-chip, a 12-megapixel camera, and improved fingerprint recognition versus the iPhone 6. It was also the first iPhone to support "Hey Siri" capabilities without needing to be plugged into a wall outlet.
Though Apple discontinued the iPhone 6s in 2018, it remains available through third-parties. Because of this, cases for the device remain in production. Whether you decide to purchase our favorite iPhone 6s case, the TwelveSouth BookBook, or something more practical like the Spigen Tough Armor or Speck CandyShell Grip, you won't be disappointed. These and other iPhone 6s cases serve a useful purpose, so make sure you get one!
