Best iPhone 8 cases iMore 2022
The iPhone 8 might be yesterday's news, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth protecting, especially when its exterior is made primarily of one material: glass. This means that you'll probably want some kind of case to keep it safe and scratch-free. Whether you're looking for a case that offers bare-bones protection like the best ultra thin cases for the iPhone 8 or one that does a little more, this collection of the best iPhone 8 cases is sure to have something you'll want. Be aware that most of these cases are technically designed for the iPhone SE, but they'll fit your iPhone 8 just right.
- Official protection: Apple Silicone Case
- Luxury leather: Apple Leather Case
- Tough and reliable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid S (2nd Generation)
- Rugged defense: OtterBox Defender Series Case
- Everything in one place: Vena vCommute Wallet Case Compatible with Apple iPhone SE
- Crystal clear protection: Speck Products Presidio
- Thinnest of thin: The totallee Thin iPhone SE Case
- Keep going and going: mophie Juice Pack wireless - iPhone 8 case
Official protection: Apple Silicone CaseStaff Pick
Apple's own silicone iPhone 8 case offers no-frills protection for your new device, and it comes in several beautiful colors. The silicone is comfortable in hand, and it offers the added benefit of keeping your iPhone from slipping to the ground.
Luxury leather: Apple Leather Case
Apple's official Leather Case is an excellent option if you want something a little fancier than the Silicone Case that's still made by Apple. It comes in an assortment of excellent colors, from standards such as black and brown to vibrant yellow and deep red. Our own reviewers tried both the black and pink colorways of the Apple Leather Case and loved them both.
Tough and reliable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid S (2nd Generation)
Spigen is known for its great cases, and the Ultra Hybrid S iPhone 8 case is no exception. Made from polycarbonate with sturdy but flexible TPU around the edges, the Ultra Hybrid S offers protection without extreme rigidity. When we reviewed the iPhone X version of this case, we loved that it also has a flip-out stand to prop your phone up in landscape mode for watching videos.
Rugged defense: OtterBox Defender Series Case
Upon review, we found that the Otterbox Defender series offers four layers of protection against all sorts of damage. There's a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches on your phone's screen, a foam buffer that keeps the screen protector from rubbing against the glass, a shock-absorbing shell to protect the rest of the phone, and the outer shell that keeps out dust and dirt, even sealing the Lighting port.
Everything in one place: Vena vCommute Wallet Case Compatible with Apple iPhone SE
The vCommute by Vena is one of our favorite wallet cases for iPhone 8, thanks to its hearty protection and multifunctional card cover. While the cover protects your credit cards and ID when the case is in your pocket, it can slide down to become a kickstand.
Crystal clear protection: Speck Products Presidio
This case provides a solid layer of protection that is designed to take on impact, and it won't yellow over time, so it will remain crystal clear. The case has a scratch-resistant coating that ensures that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the cutouts make accessing your ports a breeze. When we reviewed this Presidio case, we chose the sparkly version, which is both protective and fun.
Thinnest of thin: The totallee Thin iPhone SE Case
The totallee Thin is one of the top super-slim cases on the market, fitting your device like a glove. It might not be the most protective case out there, but it offers impressive style, with a striking, ultra-thin design and a wide variety of colorful options. Our reviewer enjoyed the fact that the totallee Thin Case is also translucent, letting the iPhone and Apple logos come through on the back of your device.
Keep going and going: mophie Juice Pack wireless - iPhone 8 case
Keep your iPhone 8 going all day and all night with this battery case from Mophie. The Juice Pack Air charges using either a Micro-USB cable or any Qi wireless charger, including Mophie's own Charge Force option.
If you want our recommendation...
These are our best picks for iPhone 8 cases, and they'll help protect your phone from accidental drops, scratches, and other harm. Personally, I'm a fan of Apple's official iPhone 8 Silicone Case, which is simple, offers excellent protection against most kinds of damage, and comes in a decent assortment of colors.
If you want something with a little more utility, I'd suggest the Vena vCommute, which offers both rugged protection for your iPhone, as well as slots for your ID and credit cards. Its cover also serves as a kickstand for when you want to prop your iPhone up. There are plenty of choices on this list to suit different preferences and needs.
