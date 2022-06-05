Best iPhone 8 cases iMore 2022

The iPhone 8 might be yesterday's news, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth protecting, especially when its exterior is made primarily of one material: glass. This means that you'll probably want some kind of case to keep it safe and scratch-free. Whether you're looking for a case that offers bare-bones protection like the best ultra thin cases for the iPhone 8 or one that does a little more, this collection of the best iPhone 8 cases is sure to have something you'll want. Be aware that most of these cases are technically designed for the iPhone SE, but they'll fit your iPhone 8 just right.

If you want our recommendation...

These are our best picks for iPhone 8 cases, and they'll help protect your phone from accidental drops, scratches, and other harm. Personally, I'm a fan of Apple's official iPhone 8 Silicone Case, which is simple, offers excellent protection against most kinds of damage, and comes in a decent assortment of colors.

If you want something with a little more utility, I'd suggest the Vena vCommute, which offers both rugged protection for your iPhone, as well as slots for your ID and credit cards. Its cover also serves as a kickstand for when you want to prop your iPhone up. There are plenty of choices on this list to suit different preferences and needs.