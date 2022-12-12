Best iPhone 8 Cases with a Cardholder 2022

The iPhone 8 is an ageing phone with plenty of other new iPhones to consider including the iPhone 14, however it's still a good device. With no shortage of great cases out there for the iPhone 8 even at this late stage, we've picked out some of the best iPhone 8 cases with a cardholder to ensure the most practical experience for you while you go out and about.

Spigen Slim Armor Wallet Case $18 at Amazon Slide with me

This Spigen case features a sliding cardholder, so cards or cash remain hidden! It provides dual layer phone protection as well. All in all, it's one of the best iPhone 8 cases with a cardholder. Speck Presidio Wallet Case $33 at Amazon Tough money

With Speck, you can protect your phone and your money too. Impactium material offers up to 10-foot drop protection and holds up to three cards as well. Incipio Stowaway Hard Shell Card Case $13 at Amazon Keep it slim

The Stowaway case keeps up to three cards tucked away behind its card cover which doubles as a kickstand. The cover is flush with the case for a slim design. Shieldon Wallet Case $30 at Amazon Folio for the win

The folio wallet case from Shieldon allows you to carry both cards and cash with a stylish look and feel. Even better, the TPU shell keeps the phone protected. Dreem Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet Case $44 at Amazon Twofer

If you like folio cases but need to easily detach your phone sometimes, this is one for you. Best of all, it's leather and comes in several great colors. ZVEdeng Rotating Wallet Case $16 at Amazon Cool factor

Want something more exciting than a simple wallet case? The cardholder, in this case, rotates around to allow you quick access — fun to use and cool to watch.

MMHUO for iPhone 7/8/SE 2020/SE 2022 Case with Card Holder Stylish and practical Looking good while also offering two card slots and room for cash via its side pocket, the MMHUO Case is ideal for keeping all your most important things together. A magnet closure secures things with a sturdy snap when closing. It looks good too and you can always use it as a kickstand.



ONETOP for iPhone SE(2022) iPhone SE(2020) iPhone 7/8 Wallet Case Plenty of room With three card slots for money, ID, credit cards, or anything else, there's plenty of space for all your essentials. Premium PU leather looks good and is durable so you get decent all-round protection at all times from the case. Precise cutouts mean it's never any hassle to keep attached to your phone either.

There is certainly no shortage of great cases for the iPhone 8 and wallet cases are among the most useful and practical. We love the Spigen Slim Armor Wallet Case for its clever sliding cardholder and sneaky disposition. Add in excellent phone protection, and it's an all-around great case for a great price.

For top-notch quality and convenience, the Dreem 2-in-1 has it all, and then there's the ZVEdeng Rotating case for affordability and cool factor. Really, all of the cases on this list would be considered the best iPhone 8 cases with cardholders with many proving much more affordable than in the past.