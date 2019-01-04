Even though Apple released three new iPhones last year, the iPhone 8 is still a fantastic phone and is still one of the best phones you can buy for the price. There's no shortage of great cases out there for the iPhone 8 and I, for one, love being able to carry around my phone and my cards together without needing a big bulky wallet. If you're in the same camp, we've gathered together some of the best wallet cases you can find for the iPhone 8.
Tough money
Speck Presidio Wallet Case
Speck has built a strong reputation for quality, protective cases and that reputation continues with this wallet case. Now you can protect your phone, and your money too. It offers 10 feet of drop protection for your phone while being able to hold up to three cards. It comes in black and grey.
Keep it slim
Incipio Stowaway Hard Shell Card Case
Incipio is also a pretty recognizable name in the case world and their Stowaway case keeps up to three cards tucked away behind it's card cover which also doubles as a kickstand. The cover is flush with the case too so you don't have to worry about any annoying bulges on the back of your phone.
Slide with me
Spigen Slim Armor Wallet Case
I've been a fan of Spigen cases for a while and I really enjoy their slider design they have here. It will hold two cards and offers dual layer protection to keep your phone safe as well. Best of all, it's quite affordable.
Folio for the win
Sieldon Wallet Case
Folio wallet cases allow you to carry a bit more than just a couple of cards and can be pretty stylish as well. This case from Shieldon has a TPU shell for your phone too so it stays well protected. The extra room and added protection add up to a pretty compelling case.
Twofer
Dreem Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet Case
If you love folio cases but sometimes wish you could just detach your phone quickly without having to remove the whole case, this is definitely one for you. I love being able to quickly and easily pop the phone out of the folio while still having a case on it for those times when I just need my phone. Best of all, it's leather and comes in several great colors.
Cool factor
ZVEdeng Rotating Wallet Case
If you want something a bit more exciting than a simple folio or wallet case, this one may be for you. The part that holds your cards and cash actually rotates around to allow you access. Whipping this guy out will be sure to turn a few heads at the coffee shop.
There is certainly no shortage of great cases for the iPhone 8 and wallet cases are among the most useful and practical you can get. I love leather accessories and Mujjo has been a personal favorite for a long time so I would go with the Mujjo leather wallet case but really any of the ones on this list would be a great choice.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.