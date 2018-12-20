What's better than a regular, boring ol' iPhone 8 Plus case? A super practical, super functional iPhone 8 Plus case with a convenient card holder! Here are the best cases that'll double as a wallet for your iPhone 8 Plus.

WIth so many ways to store and stash your cards and cash, picking an iPhone 8 Plus case can be pretty tricky. We personally love the look and the functionality of the LAMEEKU iPhone 8 Plus Leather Credit Card Slot Case, but there are so many designs and looks to choose from! Whatever you end up settling on, we hope you can effortlessly carry your debit and credit and iPhone 8 Plus effortlessly. Happy shopping!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.