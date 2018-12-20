What's better than a regular, boring ol' iPhone 8 Plus case? A super practical, super functional iPhone 8 Plus case with a convenient card holder! Here are the best cases that'll double as a wallet for your iPhone 8 Plus.
Storge meets style
Dark Horse Travel iPhone 8 Plus Vegan Leather Wallet Case
Take your iPhone case to a whole new level and add some convenient storage with the Dark Horse Travel iPhone 8 Plus Vegan Leather Wallet Case. This particular accessory can be used on its own or with the wallet attachment via a strong magnet. The case is RFIC-certified for additional protection and gives your iPhone a little extra durability for day-to-day wear and tear.
Luxurious leather
LAMEEKU iPhone 8 Plus Leather Credit Card Slot Case
Protective, posh, and ready to help you store your credit and debit cards, the LAMEEKU iPhone 8 Plus Leather Credit Card Slot Case is an ideal iPhone accessory to keep in mind. This case is shockproof and offers full-frame protection, including a raised bezel around your phone's camera and screen. It gives you access to up to four credit card slots and comes in four different colors.
Durable, reliable, and ready to store
Silk iPhone 8 Plus VAULT Protective Credit Card Cover
If you're looking for a sleek and minimalist case that also gives you a fair amount of storage space for cards and cash, then take a peek at the Silk iPhone 8 Plus VAULT Protective Credit Card Cover. You can wirelessly charge with the case on and it allows access to all buttons and ports; it even includes free screen protector film. You can store up to three cards plus cash and pick it up in black, navy, or gray color options.
Zip it up and protect your gear
ZVE Leather Zip Wallet Case for the iPhone 8 Plus
If you're on the hunt for some really serious storage and an iPhone accessory with nearly five stars and 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, you have to look at the ZVE Leather Zip Wallet Case for the iPhone 8 Plus. This innovative case can hold more than 10 cards, cash, and your keys without any storage issues. The convenient zipper keeps everything safe and secure, while a detachable wrist lanyard makes this case ideal for a night out on the town. It comes in four different colors.
Protective yet convenient
Spigen Slim Armor iPhone 8 Plus Wallet and Card Holder
Keep it simple and keep your credit cards and ID stored and safe with the assistance of the Spigen Slim Armor iPhone 8 Plus Wallet and Card Holder. This dual-layered sliding case allows you to store up to two cards and case via the secret enclosure on the back. The case is made with a shock-absorbent TPU material for extra durability, while still allowing you access to all buttons and ports. It comes in four different color options: red, gray, black, and rose gold.
Fashion meets storage
LAMEEKU iPhone 8 Plus Leather Case with Crossbody Chain Attachment
If you're someone who loves to add a flair of fashion to your iPhone accessories and is in the market for a reliable, stylish wallet, then look no further than the LAMEEKU iPhone 8 Plus Leather Case with Crossbody Chain Attachment. This iPhone wallet case allows you to store up to six cards plus cash. A magnetic closure keeps your stuff safe, while the case itself is both protective and shockproof. You can effortlessly turn the case with Crossbody Chain Attachment into a cross body bag via the fashion-forward strap, or keep it as is with a wrist attachment.
WIth so many ways to store and stash your cards and cash, picking an iPhone 8 Plus case can be pretty tricky. We personally love the look and the functionality of the LAMEEKU iPhone 8 Plus Leather Credit Card Slot Case, but there are so many designs and looks to choose from! Whatever you end up settling on, we hope you can effortlessly carry your debit and credit and iPhone 8 Plus effortlessly. Happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.