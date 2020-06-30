Best iPhone Cases for Celebrating Independence Day iMore 2020
It's been 244 years since the United States of America was founded. Celebrate the Fourth of July every day of the year with any of these cases for your iPhone. Mostly featuring red, white, and blue designs, the cases come in various styles at different price points. Whether you select our favorite or something else on the list, it's time to celebrate!
Fly it high: Flag Marble PatternStaff Pick
This beautiful 9H tempered glass case is available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It includes a mirror-like smooth surface for a modern look.
Messaging: Don't Tread on Me
Available for various iPhone models, including the 2020 iPhone SE, this impact resistant polycarbonate shell offers a critical message first popularized by the American colonies before the Revolutionary War.
A brilliant design: Ziggy Floral Red White and Blue
Available for various iPhone models, the Ziggy Floral case offers a slim design and powerful protection. The ease on, ease off design supports QI wireless charging, as it should!
Look up in the sky: Fireworks iPhone Case
The Fourth of July wouldn't be complete without a fireworks display. With this slim case, there's a light show 365 days a year. Available for various iPhone models, including the newest ones.
It's summer all around: American flag sunflower case
The rugged case celebrates the Fourth of July and summertime. Featuring an anti-scratch tempered glass back, the case includes premium TPU material and bump protection on all sides. It's available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Wrap it up: USA Americana Patchwork
Featuring a red, white, and blue quilt-like design, this Americana case is available for various iPhone models and is compatible with Qi-standard wireless charging. Which is your favorite pattern?
A subtle color fade: Tech21 Pure Ombré
Tech21's Pure Ombré case gradually transitions from subtle tint to solid color. The case's high-performing impact materials also help protect your investment from drops of up to 12 feet. The case is also available in red, aqua, and gray. Exclusive to the Apple store, the case is available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
The stars and stripes: 3D Textured American Flag
Celebrate the holiday in style with this American flag-themed case that's available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and more. The case features a hard plastic back cover and soft rubber bumper frame to protect your phone from dust, shock, and fingerprints.
Yes, it pops: PopSockets PopGrip Slide
Available in red, white, and blue (and other colors too), the PopGrip Slide is exclusive to Apple and available for all current iPhones models, except the iPhone SE (2020). It includes one swappable PopTop.
Amber Waves of Grain
The Fourth of July 2020 comes at a challenging time in our nation's history. To celebrate all that is good about this country, consider flying the stars and stripes on your iPhone. Our favorite flag-themed case is the Flag Marble Pattern, which features a unique design that conveys strength and resolve. For something more traditional, there's the 3D Textured America Flag case from Inspired Cases.
You don't need to fly the American flag to celebrate Independence Day. Instead, highlight the flag's red, white, and blue with either the USA Americana Patchwork or Ziggy Floral print iPhone case. Both accessories get the message across in fun, unique ways.
These and other cases on our list will help to make this year's July 4th worth remembering. Happy birthday, America!
