Best iPhone Cases for Celebrating Independence Day iMore 2020

It's been 244 years since the United States of America was founded. Celebrate the Fourth of July every day of the year with any of these cases for your iPhone. Mostly featuring red, white, and blue designs, the cases come in various styles at different price points. Whether you select our favorite or something else on the list, it's time to celebrate!

Amber Waves of Grain

The Fourth of July 2020 comes at a challenging time in our nation's history. To celebrate all that is good about this country, consider flying the stars and stripes on your iPhone. Our favorite flag-themed case is the Flag Marble Pattern, which features a unique design that conveys strength and resolve. For something more traditional, there's the 3D Textured America Flag case from Inspired Cases.

You don't need to fly the American flag to celebrate Independence Day. Instead, highlight the flag's red, white, and blue with either the USA Americana Patchwork or Ziggy Floral print iPhone case. Both accessories get the message across in fun, unique ways.

These and other cases on our list will help to make this year's July 4th worth remembering. Happy birthday, America!